Hollywood's Romantic-comedy Films To Binge-watch During Lockdown

Amid the coronavirus breakdown, people are urged to stay home and practice self-isolation. The self-quarantine can turn out to be pretty boring. If you are bored and have nothing to during the quarantine, stay in bed and binge-watch some classic teen rom-coms. Rom-coms came to the limelight in 1924, with the release of Sherlock Jr and Girl Shy. Rom-coms were earlier known as "comedies of manners.” Here is a list of some of the best Hollywood rom-coms you can enjoy during the lockdown, check out.

Hitch

Hitch is a romantic-comedy released in 2005. Alex Hitchens (Will Smith) is a professional date doctor. He mentors a client who desperately needs help by giving him dating advice. Despite being the love guru himself, Alex finds it difficult to strike up a conversation with Sara (Eva Mendes), who he is attracted to.

Kissing Booth

The recently released Netflix movie, The Kissing Booth is a teen rom-com. A high school student named Shelly is forced to confront her secret crush at a kissing booth. The rom-com is directed by Vince Marcello

The Good Girl

The Good Girl is a Miguel Arteta directorial. The movie features Jennifer Aniston, Jake Gyllenhaal, and Deborah Rush in the lead roles. The plot of the movie revolves around a discount store clerk, who has an affair with a stock boy who considers himself the incarnation of Holden Caulfield.

My Best Friend's Wedding

My Best Friend's Wedding is a film that premises around the idea of love and friendship. When Julia Roberts learns that her best friend is getting married to someone else, she realises that she truly loves him and tries to break apart their marriage. The movie will take you on an impulsive journey and will teach you to cherish your friendship and respect your life partner.

The Holiday (2006)

The Holiday stars Kate Winslet and Cameron Diaz. The duo plays Iris and Amanda, two lovelorn women from opposite sides of the Atlantic Ocean, who arrange a home exchange to escape heartbreak during the Christmas and holiday season. The rom-com is written, produced and directed by Nancy Meyers.

