Home Alone Reboot Is On The Way With 'Jojo Rabbit' Star Archie Yates In The Lead

A Home Alone remake is on the way by Disney Plus and Twentieth Century Fox. Disney Plus is reportedly set to cast Jojo Rabbit actor Archie Yates for the lead role. Read on to know more this story.

Home Alone reboot on the way?

Home Alone is one of the most iconic movies from the nineties. The film’s storyline, about a child left alone at home by mistake during the holiday season, struck a chord with its viewers. Now, a reboot of this iconic film is on the way. Disney Plus is reportedly working on its first project with Twentieth Century Fox and this first project is the Home Alone reboot.

According to a leading media portal’s report, Disney Plus has found its lead for the Home Alone reboot. Jojo Rabbit’s breakout star Archie Yates will be playing the lead in this film. The film is set to be directed by Dirty Grandpa director Dan Mazer. According to the media portal’s report, Saturday Night Live writers Mikey Day and Street Seidell are the scriptwriters for this reboot.

The report suggests that the project has been labelled Home Alone for time being due to the similarities in the concept. But during the execution of the film, the title will be changed. The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt actor Ellie Kemper and Catastrophe actor Rob Delaney are reportedly set to play Yates’ parents role in the film.

The first instalment of the film was released in 1990 and starred Macaulay Culkin in the lead role of Kevin McCallister. The film was a massive hit and grossed $476.7 million worldwide. The second instalment of Home Alone was titled Home Alone 2: Lost in New York and was released in 1992. The second instalment was a massive hit as well.

