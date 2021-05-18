'Hotel Transylvania 4' Cast: Know The Actors Who Have Lent Voices In This Animated Film

The fourth film of the Hotel Transylvania franchise, titled Hotel Transylvania: Transformania is gearing up for its release on July 23, 2021. The trailer of this animated movie was dropped on May 17. It is directed by Jennifer Kluska and Derek Drymon. The trailer saw how Dracula's son-in-law, Johnny, feels out of place as he is a part of the monster world. Van Helsing shoots him with a special laser that turns Johnny into a dragon but unfortunately, all the monsters staying at Hotel Transylvania start turning into humans. This causes a lot of chaos in the hotel as the monsters are shocked to see their new avatars. Here are all the details about Hotel Transylvania 4 cast and characters.

Hotel Transylvania 4 cast and characters details

Brian Hull as Dracula

Brian Hull has voiced Dracula, the main character of this animated movie. He is the head of all the monsters and is a vampire who has gotten married to a human. But things turn upside down for him when Van Helsing's laser beam turns him into a human. Earlier the voice to Dracula's character was lent by Adam Sandler.

Andy Samberg as Johnny Loughran

Andy Samberg plays the character of Johnny Loughran in this film franchise. Johnny is a human and has gotten married to Dracula's daughter mavis. He starts feeling out of place amid all the monsters he is surrounded with. He asks Van Helsing to turn him into a monster as well.

Selena Gomez as Mavis

Popstar Selena Gomez has lent her voice to Mavis' character in this franchise. Mavis is Dracula's daughter and always looks out for him because she knows how emotional he is. She is the most shocked to see her husband Johnny turn into a monster.

Kathryn Hahn as Ericka Van Helsing

Kathryn Hahn has pent the voice to Ericka Van Helsing's character. Erica is Van Helsing's daughter who initially hated the monsters and had planned to kill them all. But when she sees the true nature of Dracula, she falls in love with him and marries him.

Jim Gaffigan as Professor Abraham Van Helsing

Jim Gaffigan has lent his voice to Professor Abraham Van Helsing's character. Van Helsing suggests to Johnny that he has a machine that can change him into a monster. He subjects him to a laser beam that converts him into a dragon.

Image- Still from Hotel Transylvania 4 trailer

