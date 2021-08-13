'Hotel Transylvania 4' To Witness An Alternate Release Amid Delta Variant Concerns

COVID-19 pandemic has led to another distressing backset for the film industry as Sony Pictures has started scouring other alternative distributions for its upcoming animated feature Hotel Transylvania: Transformania, as per Variety reports. The fourth entry into the franchise, which grossed $1.3 billion worldwide since 2012, was set for an original release on October 1. However, the surge in cases owing to the Delta variant has raised grave safety concerns for children under 12 in public spaces, since no vaccine is available for that age group. Health experts have also mentioned the recent COVID-19 strain is more lethal for younger people.

Hotel Transylvania 4 to see an alternate release date

The recent news about the exhibitors not objecting to vaccine guidelines for indoor events has further narrowed the chances of any family movie marking its release in the theatres. Now, Sony Pictures' original plan for Hotel Transylvania 4 release has been dumped and the makers are now looking for alternate options, including selling the film to a streaming service or postponing its theatrical release to a later date. Sony has sold many animated movies to the streaming giant Netflix amid the pandemic including The Mitchells vs. the Machines, Wish Dragon and, most recently, the Lin-Manuel Miranda musical Vivo.

Apart from Sony, other studios have also been struggling to find a haven for their family-based films, with everyone considering movies on a case to case basis. Studio giant Paramount is releasing the animated movie Paw Patrol: The Movie, based on its popular Nickelodeon series, both on Paramount Plus and in theatres on August 20. In July, the studio also pulled out its animated Clifford the Big Red Dog, from September 17 release without further notice about its premiere and its Toronto International Film Festival appearance was also stalled.

Similarly, Disney has also delayed theatrical releases under its banner, preferring a digital release for its premium members.

More about Hotel Transylvania 4

The movie is being touted as the concluding chapter of the Hotel Transylvania series and is helmed by Derek Drymon and Jennifer Kluska. The script is written by Amos Vernon, Nunzio Randazzo and executively producer Genndy Tartakovsky, who originated the franchise. It will be the first movie without stars Adam Sandler as Dracula and Kevin James as Frankenstein, which will now be helmed by Brian Hull and Brad Abrell. The rest of the cast also includes Selena Gomez, Andy Samberg, David Spade, Steve Buscemi, Kathryn Hahn, Jim Gaffigan, Molly Shannon, Keegan-Michael Key and Fran Drescher. Gomez is also executive producing, along with Michelle Murdocca.

