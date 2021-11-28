'House Of Gucci' Real Vs Fiction: What's The True Story Behind Lady Gaga-starrer

Films have been adapted from books, plays, other movies or real incidences. While some stay faithful to the story, some take their creative liberty which they feel will create an impact on viewers. One of the recent adaptations is the House of Gucci, which is based on the true story of the elite Gucci family, behind the Italian fashion company Gucci and the death of former head Maurizio Gucci, plotted by his ex-wife Patrizia Reggiani.

The film is based on the book The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed by Sara Gay Forden. While much of the story and the case was in the media spotlight, some lesser-known details mentioned in the book and some fictitious details emerge in the film. Here's looking at what's real and what's not in House of Gucci:

What's real in House of Gucci?

The track about Maurizio's father not approving of his relationship with Patrizia, due to her low-class roots, after which he removes Maurizio from his will, is true.

The name of Maurizio and Patrizia's daughter shown in the name is Alessandra, which is true. However, there is no mention of the younger daughter Allegra.

The rift shown between the Gucci brothers, Aldo and Rudolfo, over their sharing of 50 per cent stake each is real. Even Maurizio trying to strike a deal with Aldo's son Paulo to push Aldo out of Gucci is true.

The police indeed raided Paulo's fashion show, with Maurizio alleging breach of contract after Paulo accepts a deal to evict his father Aldo from Gucci.

The track of Paulo then approached the police and informed them about Maurizio's illegal business deals is real.

Maurizio really fled on a motorcycle to Switzerland after being accused of forgery of signature after spotting the authorities arriving to nab him.

It is true that Patrizia planned to kill Maurizio after finding out that he was in a relationship with Paola Franchi as it would make halve her alimony.

Pina helped Patrizia arrange for the hitmen who eventually shot Maurizio and Patrizia meeting up with the hitmen was partially true to the real story.

The scene where Patrizia asks Maurizio's girlfriend Paola Franchi to move out of the apartment she shared with Maurizio is real, as per a report on USA Today.

In one of the scenes towards, Patrizia does not respond to her maiden name Reggiani and that's being said to be true as she continued to use 'Gucci' even after the divorce.

Patrizia is shown as sentenced to 26 years in prison for her crime. In reality, she was sentenced to 29 years in prison, which was later reduced to 26.

What's not real in House of Gucci?

In the film, as per a report on Vulture, Patrizia is shown to mistake Maurizio, as a bartender. However, in reality, she had recognised him as a friend who had introduced the Gucci successor to her.

In the film, Patrizia tells Maurizio's father that they decided to name their daughter on Maurizio's mother. Her name was Sandra in real and not Alessandra, as per a report by Digital Spy.

In the film, Patrizia faked her father-in-law's signature to give Maurizio a 50 per cent interest in Gucci. However, in reality, Maurizio was accused of forgery for a signature, after which he fled to Switzerland.

When Maurizio and Patrizia split, the former asked her to return to Italy while he stayed back in Switzerland. But in reality, both had returned to Milan in 1982 together. The next day he went to Florence and told her via a friend that their marriage was over.

Though Patrizia is shown as an out-and-out gold digger, the writer of The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed Sara Gay Forden said she loved him when the writer spoke to her.

Patrizia did not first contact the psychic Pinaa through a hotline, as shown in the film and they had first met at a spa.

The scene where Patrizia received the divorce papers outside her daughter's school is not true.

Maurizio Gucci was shot down outside his office in Milan as he arrived for work. In the movie, it is shown that he gets killed outside his residence.

Image: Instagram/@houseofguccimovie