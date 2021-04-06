How Did Chandler And Bindi Irwin Meet? A Look Back At Their Romantic Relationship

'Crocodile Hunter' Steve Irwin's daughter Bindi Irwin and her boyfriend Chandler Powell got married last year in March in the gardens of an Australia Zoo in Queensland. According to People Magazine, their wedding was a super intimate one with just three guests including her mon Terri, her brother Robert and her late father's best friend Wes Mannion. Their original wedding to supposed to be a big one but they had to alter it due to the ongoing pandemic. The couple has been married for a year now and has also welcomed a beautiful baby daughter.

How did Chandler and Bindi Meet?

Bindi Irwin’s boyfriend and Chandler Powell is a professional wakeboarder and had met Bindi in 2013 in Australia when he visited the country for a professional wakeboarding competition. According to E! News, Chandler decided to take a tour of the Australian Zoo and as luck may have it a teenage Bindi was doing the tours that day. The two hit it off instantly and started dating a few weeks later. Bindi had shared with the media outlet that, Chandler had sent a handwritten letter to her mom asking for permission to say in contact with Bindi. Bindi's mom too found his gesture to be very cute and they continued their relationship.

Bindi and Chandler's long-distance relationship

The couple had a long-distance relationship for 5 years with them both flying out from Florida and Australia to meet each other whenever they got the time. Bindi also attended Chandler's high school prom in 2015 as his date. In 2018, Bindi Irwin's boyfriend Chandler Powell left his job as a professional athlete and moved to Queensland to work with Bindi and her family at the Australian Zoo. Chandler finally proposed to Bindi on her 21st birthday i.e on July 24 with an eco-friendly lab-grown diamond ring that was made with recycled rose gold metal which deemed to be a perfect gift for the environmentalist. Bindi had taken to her Twitter space to announce the news to the public.

Bindi and Chandler's Baby

After being engaged for more than six months, the couple tied the knot on March 25, 2020. For the couple, March 2021 came with a double dose of happiness as they welcomed their baby girl on the same day of their wedding anniversary. Bindi and Chandler’s baby girl Grace Warrior Irwin Powell was born on March 25, 2021. Bindi took to her Instagram to announce the news with her fans and shared the meaning behind her daughter's name. She revealed that they named her Grace after her great grandmother and her middle name Warrior is a tribute to her father who was known as the "Wildlife Warrior."

(Promo Image Courtesy: Bindi Irwin Instagram)