What Happened To The Wife On New Amsterdam? All You Need To Know About Georgia’s Death

When the first season of New Amsterdam concluded, fans were left in a state of disbelief because of a twist they did not see coming. The first season ended with a brutal ambulance crash which left the fans worrying about the fate of their favourite characters from the show. With the second season of the show in the run, fans are looking forward to finding some much-needed answers but few have still recovered from the shock. It was revealed finally that it was none other than Max's wife, Georgia who died in the season finale. This has inevitably plunged the fan in a state of grief. It is not a hidden fact that Max and Georgia were one of the power couples of the show which makes it all the more heartbreaking.

Max and Georgia make us believe in love at first sight. 😍 #NewAmsterdam pic.twitter.com/6K97PJb6H5 — New Amsterdam (@NBCNewAmsterdam) January 10, 2019

Georgia reportedly dies of a brain bleed after the ambulance crash

The executive producer of the show, Peter Horton has also revealed in an interview with an esteemed publication that the other cast members were not aware that Georgia's character would meet such a fateful end at the season finale. David Schulner who is also the executive producer of the show also revealed in an interview with a publication that the lawyer who stole the ambulance also died in the ambulance crash along with Georgia. Reportedly, the second season suggested that Georgia died due to brain bleed post the ambulance crash.

The second season also sees Max trying to cope up with the trauma of losing his wife as well as donning the hat of a mother too for their daughter Luna. This has also left the fans wondering if Max will now end up with Sharpe. Netizens have also been taking to social media to share their reactions.

Also Read: Anupam Kher Speaks About His Medical Drama Series 'New Amsterdam'

Fans now want a happy ending for Max and Sharpe after Georgia's death

Just found out Georgia died and here I am hoping for Max and Sharpe to finally get together 🤦🏽‍♀️👀 #NewAmsterdam — Chrissy 🥰 (@OhThatsChrissyy) September 25, 2019

The Max/Sharpe storyline is why I’m here. I just want that happy ending. #NewAmsterdam — Emma C (@Emma_K_C_85) September 25, 2019

The second time Max said “It’s always my turn” hit a little different #NewAmsterdam pic.twitter.com/R5wjR475CA — Kristin🌻 (@kbritt07) September 25, 2019

HOLY COW, THAT WAS A PUNCH IN THE GUT!!!!!!! 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭#NewAmsterdam (Season 2) — 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗰𝗶𝗲 𝗙𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗼𝗻 (@marciefenton) September 25, 2019

Also Read: Anupam Kher Shares A Heartbreaking Still From 'New Amsterdam'

Also Read: Anupam Kher's TV Series 'New Amsterdam' To Air On September 25

Image Courtesy: New Amsterdam Twitter

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.