A Look At How Dwayne Johnson, JLo & Other Hollywood Celebrities Spent Their Weekend

It is the fifth month when the world is still fighting the global pandemic and everyone seems to have become accustomed to the ‘new normal’. Here is how celebrities still make the most of it and what Hollywood celebrities were up to this weekend. Read ahead to know more-

What Hollywood celebrities were up to this weekend?

The Rock

Dwayne Johnson began dating Lauren Hashian, daughter of the famous Boston drummer, Sib Hashian. The two met in 2006, while Dwayne was shooting The Game Plan. The couple got married on August 18, 2019, and are the proud parents of two little babygirls, Jasmine Johnson (Dwayne Johnson’s second born) and Tia Johnson, (Dwayne Johnson’s third born). Seems like The Rock’s weekend was filled with lots of father-daughter playtimes. On the weekend, Dwayne Johnson took to his official Instagram to post a picture of himself playing with his two adorable daughters. He captioned the photograph, “Some very serious weekend creations going on here. Precision, focus, execution and explaining to my babies that it’s perfectly fine our 🐦 only has one eye, because that’s what makes him so special. Cool? Cool. Let’s eat my loves - daddy needs his carbs 🥞😂

#quarantineblessings

#daddysgirls🖤”.

Chris Evans

Chris Evans has often been making the headlines for his goofy moments and stories with his dog, Dodger. The actor found a little puppy during the shooting of his movie, Gifted. Chris has often mentioned during media appearance that it was love at first sight and the minute he looked at Dodger, he knew that they were destined to be together. The actor spent his weekend looking after his dog who had just overcome surgery. Chris Evans got him home and took to his official Instagram account to post a picture of Dodger sleeping peacefully. He captioned the picture, “The comforts of home.... #recoverybegins”.

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez made their relationship official in 2018 and in 2019, the couple got engaged to each other. The two have already made sure to make their children informed and comfortable with their new and to-be family. Jennifer and Alex have often been spotted spending time together with their children. The American singing sensation, Jennifer Lopez spent her weekend at the beach, with fiancé Alex Rodriguez and their children. She took to her official Instagram account to post a candid picture of the family. Her caption for the post read, “Exactly where we need to be ...”.

Kevin Hart

Kevin Hart hosts the show Straight from the Hart, where he calls different celebrities to have a candid chat with them. The radio show takes place digitally where all the celebrities come together and connect through video calling. This weekend saw Kevin Hart having some new and exciting people on his show. To build more excitement, the actor had taken to his official Instagram handle on Friday (July 24, 2020) to give a heads up on the awaited upcoming episode. He captioned the post, “Major shout out to @llcoolj for coming on @sfthart ....Make sure y’all tune in damn it...we are taking over the radio waves people.... P.S @spankhorton nose was a distraction this entire episode 😂😂😂”.

Jessica Chastain

Jessica Chastain is an American actor and has often made headlines for her happy-go-lucky nature and a fun look towards life. This weekend, the actor was seen celebrating the National Tequila Day, with Dwayne Johnson’s Teremana. Jessica Chastain took to her official Instagram handle to post a video of how she celebrated the weekend with her friends and loved ones. She captioned the video, “I invented a new drink called a quarantini. It’s like a martini but it’s just tequila, in shot form, chased by lime, and it’s mandatory for everyone you’re quarantined with. Genius right? Sometimes I amaze myself. #NationalTequilaDay”.

