How Much Are Bad Bunny Tickets Prices? Know About Grammy Winner's The Last World Tour 2022

Grammy winner Bad Bunny's El Ultimo Tour del Mundo 2022 also known as the Last World Tour 2022 will kick off on February 9, 2022. Bunny made the announcement about the concert after his successful debut in WrestleMania 37 on the weekend in which he and Damian Priest defeated the Miz and John Morrison in a tag-team match. The singer will conduct concerts in Texas, California, Oregon, Washington, Arizona, Canada, New Jersey, Illinois, New York, North Carolina, Massachusetts, Georgia, Florida, and Pennsylvania. Even since the announcement, Bad Bunny fans are curious about the price of the tickets and about their availability.

How much are bad bunny tickets prices?

The Booker T singer's world tour dates range from February to April in 2022 across North America. The presale tickets for the concert went on sale Thursday, April 15, through Ticketmaster. According to USA Today, within the minutes the tickets were sold out and many fans experienced long waits and the Ticketmaster site crashed at least once. However, tickets are currently available on a secondary market site StubHub in the range of $300. The Bad Bunny's fans have another chance to buy tickets on Friday, April 16 as well. All general admission tickets in venues across the country will be available in the sale on Friday at noon on Ticketmaster.

About Bad Bunny Concert 2021 announcement video

In the announcement video shared by Bad Bunny on his Instagram handle, WWE star Triple H made an appearance. In the promotion video, Triple H was seen praising the artist for his "incredible hard work and grind" for the preparation for his wrestling performance. He tells him that he did amazing work on Wrestlemania and it was time for him to do, what he has always been doing. Triple H then hands him a yellow suitcase, and Bad Bunny takes it and responds "Thanks". Before walking away Bad Bunny opens the suitcase and finds a microphone in the shape of a skull. It was later revealed that the suitcase read "Tour 2022" on its side. Bad Bunny wrote in the caption in Spanish which meant "Finally! Are y'all ready?". El Ultimo Tour del Mundo 2022 aka The Last World Tour 2022 is named from his 2020 album of the same name.

Promo Image Source: Bad Bunny's Instagram