How Old Was Reese Witherspoon In 'Legally Blonde'? Know About The Actor And Her 2001 Movie

Legally Blonde is a comedy film released in 2001 and is directed by Robert Luketic. Legally Blonde’s cast includes Reese Witherspoon, Luke Wilson, Selma Blair and Matthew Davis among others. Reese played the lead role of Elle Woods in the film. Read ahead to find out how old was Reese Witherspoon in Legally Blonde.

How old was Reese Witherspoon in Legally Blonde?

Reese Witherspoon played the role of Elle, who attempted to win back her ex-boyfriend Warner Huntington III by getting a Juris Doctor degree at Harvard Law School. In this process, she overcame stereotypes against blondes and triumphs as a successful lawyer through unflappable self-confidence and fashion/beauty know-how. At the time of the film's release in 2001, Legally Blonde’s Reese Witherspoon was 25 years old. The actor had received a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress – Motion Picture Musical or Comedy, and the 2002 MTV Movie Award for Best Female Performance. It has been nearly 20 years since the film released. The actor is now 45 years old.

Legally Blonde is written by Karen McCullah Lutz and Kirsten Smith. The story is adapted from Amanda Brown's novel of the same name. It is an outline of Amanda’s experiences as a blonde going to Stanford Law School while being obsessed with fashion and beauty. She was also obsessed with reading Elle magazine, clashing with the personalities of her peers. The film received positive reviews from critics, who praised Reese’s performance particularly. The IMDb rating of the film is 6.3 out of 10.

The movie got a sequel named Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde that released in 2003 starring Reese Witherspoon once again in the lead. The film has now been renewed for the third part. MGM Studios confirmed the news via their official social media account that Legally Blonde 3 is planned for release in May 2022.

Reese Witherspoon made her debut as a teenager in the 1991 film named The Man in the Moon. She has starred in successful films such as Sweet Home Alabama, Fear, Walk the Line and many more. She is known for series such as The Morning Show, Big Little Lies and more.

