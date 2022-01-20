How To Watch 'After' Movies In Chronological Order Of Timeline; Here Are All The Details

There are a lot of films that have been adapted into various sequels. Starting from the marvel series to Harry Potter, these films sweep into different worlds of magic and fiction. Whereas, there are other films that centre around romance and relationships.

One of them is the After movies. The first instalment debuted back in 2019 and discovered the journey of Tessa and Hardin, played by Josephine Langford and Hero Fiennes Tiffin respectively. After its raving success, many sequels of the film inevitably emerged. The fourth and final movie of the After series is coming soon this year. So, here we bring every detail about how to watch the Hollywood film After in chronological order.

What is After movies all about?

The film is based on the 2014 novel of the same name by Anna Todd. It is helmed by Jenny Gage and follows the journey of a teenage girl who begins to romance a mysterious student during her first months of college. The film stars Josephine Langford and Hero Fiennes Tiffin as leads, who essay the roles of Tessa Young and Hardin Scott respectively. The cast includes Selma Blair, Inanna Sarkis, Shane Paul McGhie, Pia Mia, Khadijha Red Thunder, Dylan Arnold, Samuel Larsen, Jennifer Beals, and Peter Gallagher in supporting roles.

After movies in release order

After released in 2019

After We Collided released in 2020

After We Fell released in 2021

About the fourth film 'After ever happy'

The After production has gained a huge fan base since the release of its first film. Since the release of After We Fell in 2021, fans are eagerly waiting for the fourth sequel which has, reportedly, wrapped up shooting and is ready for its release.

The trailer of the fourth sequel After Ever Happy was released on December 24, 2021. The trailer didn't reveal many details about the plot but it looks quite promising and shows full drama. From Tessa moving to Seattle to Hardin’s revelation of his biological father and their bond, there’s a lot in store for the audience in the fourth film.

How to watch After movies?

All the three After movies are currently streaming on Netflix. Talking about the fourth sequel of the romantic drama it is slated to release on September 07, 2022, in the US and will see an early release in Europe on August 24 and August 25 in cinemas.Whether or not After Ever Happy will release on Netflix is not confirmed by the makers yet.

