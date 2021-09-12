How To Watch Met Gala 2021 In India: Date, Theme & More About The Fashion Event

After a year-long hiatus in 2020, fashion's biggest night Met Gala 2021 is back. Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute benefit is a black-tie extravaganza, usually held the first Monday in May, to raise money for the Costume Institute. Due to the pandemic, the annual event did not take place in 2020, but after many delays, the event will take place this year. Read on to find out where to watch Met Gala is being held.

How to watch Met Gala 2021 in India?

Met Gala 2021 is scheduled to take place on September 13, 2021, and this year's theme for the exhibition is 'In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.' The event will be hosted by poet Amanda Gorman, actor Timothée Chalamet, tennis player Naomi Osaka, and singer Billie Eilish. Vogue is hosting the only official live stream of the event. Thus, Indian users can watch the live stream through Vogue's official website online. The Met gala live stream will begin at 5:30 pm EST and the red carpet will be hosted by recording artist Keke Palmer, and actor, writer, and director Ilana Glazer.

Met Gala 2021 venue, theme, guest list & more

The theme for Met Gala 2021 is 'In America: A Lexicon of Fashion'. It will be a celebration of the talent and creatives from the United States, who have made a lasting impression in fashion. The curator in charge of the Costume Institute, Andrew Bolton, told in an interview with Vogue, spoke about the theme and said, "The main one was the fact that the American fashion community has been supporting us for 75 years, really since the beginning of the Costume Institute, so I wanted to acknowledge its support, and also to celebrate and reflect upon American fashion."

As per Marie Claire, familiar faces including Beyonce, Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez and Rihanna might attend the event. Also, young artists like Emma Chamberlain, Addison Rae, Camila Cabello and Olympian Allyson Felix are invited for this year's event. The Met Gala will be conducted in two parts, part one of the exhibit, 'In America: A Lexicon of Fashion' will open on September 13, 2021. The second part, 'In America: An Anthology of Fashion' will open on May 5, 2022.

(Image: Met Gala fan page Instagram)