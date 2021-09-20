How To Watch 'Ted Lasso' Online? When Is Season 2 Coming Out? All You Need To Know

Ted Lasso has received a record-breaking 20 Primetime Emmy Award nominations for its first season, smashing Glee's previous record of 18 nominations set in 2010. With the show's popularity growing by the week, it is the ideal moment to catch up with the storyline. The show is only available on Apple TV+, a streaming service that can be accessed via the Apple TV+ app on phones, laptops, and televisions. After a seven-day free trial, Apple TV costs $4.99 per month, with the option to cancel at any time. The show is currently only available on Apple TV+. There's always the possibility that it will air on TV later, given Warner Bros. appears to possess the linear rights to the series.

How to watch Ted Lasso online?

Ted Lasso is a comedy about a small-time American football coach who is hired to coach one of the best soccer teams in the United Kingdom. The title character, Ted Lasso, is played by Jason Sudekis. Following her divorce, Hannah Waddingham plays Rebecca Welton, the new owner of AFC Richmond. She initially intends to wreck the team because it was the one thing her ex-husband enjoyed, but thanks to Ted's coaching, she gradually changes her mind.

Ted Lasso episodes list and Ted Lasso Emmy Awards

“Beard After Hours” is the title of Season 2 Episode 9, which stars Ted Lasso's right-hand man, Beard. Ted Lasso seasons 1 and 2 are currently available on Apple TV+, but nothing is known about season 3. Season 1 premiered in August 2020, and season 2 in July 2021, thus summer 2022 appears to be a strong possibility if they stick to the same release schedule. Ted Lasso's first season, which consists of 10 episodes, started on August 14, 2020, with three episodes and was continued by weekly episodes. On July 23, 2021, a second season with 12 episodes premiered. The series was renewed for a third season in October 2020. For their roles in Ted Lasso, Hannah Waddingham and Brett Goldstein have received Emmy Awards for best-supporting actress and actor in a comedy, respectively. In the series about a US college football coach who comes to England to lead a Premier League soccer team, Waddingham plays a conniving team owner and Goldstein plays a once-star player who is past his prime.

