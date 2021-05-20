Hugh Jackman Thinks Tom Hardy Would Be Great As The Next Wolverine

Hugh Jackman portrayed Wolverine for 17 years on the big screen. He retired as the X-Men character in the 2017-released Logan. Since then, there have been talks on who could replace him as the mutant. With many names in the tab, Jackman himself backs Tom Hardy to take on the mantle.

Hugh Jackman wants Tom Hardy to be the next Wolverine

In an interview with MTV back in 2015, before stepping down as Logan, Hugh Jackman suggested his successor as Wolverine. He said that he had not given a lot of thought to who could play the role next. But admitted that he has been asked the question a lot and he has always been like, he does not want to make it too easy on the studio to replace him. The actor stated that the makers might have already been talking about it. He assumed that they could have told some actor that he will play the character next but they want him to be quiet for now. Jackman noted that the actor should be younger than him for sure. He mentioned that he thinks Tom Hardy would be great as Wolverine.

Tom Hardy as Wolverine has been a frequently suggested casting. However, it seems unlikely at the moment. Firstly, the actor is now playing Eddie Brock aka Venom in the Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters (SPUMC). His changing the universe and role suddenly could create confusion. Then, Marvel Studios currently hold the rights to X-Men characters. They have provided their plans for potential Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) projects and the mutants are nowhere coming in the near future, except Deadpool 3 with Ryan Reynolds. So, even if Tom Hardy is to be cast as Wolverine it would be in years to come or Marvel could look for a fresh face.

Hugh Jackman debuted as Wolverine in 2000 with X-Men and played the role in its trilogy, X2 and X-Men: The Last Stand. He was then given his own Wolverine trilogy with X-Men Origins: Wolverine, The Wolverine, and Logan. The actor had a cameo appearance in X-Men: First Class. Jackman earned worldwide recognition and acclaim for his performances as the regenerating mutant.

IMAGE: A STILL FROM X MEN ORIGINS: WOLVERINE AND VENOM

