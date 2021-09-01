Hurricane Ida Damages Actor John Schneider's Home And Studio In Louisiana; See Pic

Hurricane Ida has been wreaking havoc in the US state of Louisiana, where it made landfall on Sunday, August 29 post which the power grid was disrupted in New Orleans and resulting in a blackout. Rescue operations are reportedly underway using boats and helicopters to bring out the trapped people in Louisiana. Among those whose property has is disrupted due to one of the US' most powerful storms is Dukes of Hazzard actor John Schneider. The 61-year-old has his home and studio in Holden, Louisiana, both of which have suffered damages on Sunday night, his representatives stated.

Hurricane Ida damages John Schneider's Louisiana home

Fox News spoke to the star's rep, who informed that the actor was in Nashville, helping aid the Middle Tennessee flood relief efforts as the hurricane hit. However, he is now on his way back to Holden. The exact extent of the disruption is not known, however, images of his studio have been surfacing online. In one of the pictures, one can see the studio covered by trees that uprooted during the hurricane and an orange car smashed under another fallen tree.

Thanks Brian. We are headed back and seem to be the only ones on the road. I’m get a real look at the damage to mom’s house in the morning and then head back to TN to continue flood relief. All people and pups are good. May have a “Hurricane Sale at Miss Shirley’s!” Soon! https://t.co/H9hU0cDE6D — John Schneider (@John_Schneider) August 30, 2021

The actor mentioned that he was on his way back home with his wife Alicia, noting that he felt like they were "the only ones on the road". Taking to his Twitter handle, John also mentioned that he's going to take a good look at "the damage to mom’s house" and then return to "TN to continue flood relief". However, this isn't the first time that John has suffered damages owing to natural disasters. His Holden home had almost been wiped out by a similar disaster in 2016, according to reports.

More about The Dukes of Hazzard actor

Schneider is an American actor and country music singer, who is known for his portrayal of Beauregard "Bo" Duke in the American series The Dukes of Hazzard. He has also essayed popular roles in the 2001–11 TV series Smallville and on the television series The Haves and the Have Nots. In addition to acting, John Schneider owns and operates the John Schneider Studios in Louisiana where he writes and produces independent films.

He began with his singing stint in the early 1980s. Some of his singles even reached the top of the Billboard country singles charts. These include I've Been Around Enough to Know, Country Girls, What's a Memory Like You, and You're the Last Thing I Needed Tonight.

(IMAGE- AP)