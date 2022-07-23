Last Updated:

'I Am Groot' Trailer: Guardians Of Galaxy's Groot Gets Animated Spinoff; Fans Get Excited

The first official trailer of 'I am Groot', starring the monosyllabic space hero Baby Groot has finally been released.

Written By
Swati Singh
I am Groot

Image: Twitter/@disneyplushotstar


The first official trailer of I am Groot, starring the monosyllabic space hero has finally been released. Groot first appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe films Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) and after he sacrificed his life at the end of the movie, a new infant Groot was born which is basically a mini tree-like adorable character who played an important role in Avengers: Infinity War (2018), and Avengers: Endgame (2019) as he helped in the making of Thor’s Stormbreaker.

Adding to it, Groot is the main character of the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy and the recently released Thor: Love and Thunder. 

I am Groot trailer out

The trailer of I am Groot was exclusively launched on Disney+ which stars baby Groot landing from a spaceship. He stands before a diminutive race of people and says, "I am Groot". This scares the tiny people standing on the land following which they raise weapons against him, but soon after he shed a huge leaf, all get comfortable and start eating it.

READ | De Groot and Alcott complete whelchair tennis 'Golden Slams' at US Open

The tagline read, "A hero of few words returns".

Watch the trailer here:

Netizens couldn't get over Groot's cuteness as evident from the comment section.

A user tweeted, "I’m gonna die from all the cuteness", while another one wrote, "I'm still dying from I am Groot trailer it's so freaking cute what am I gonna do when it comes out". One other Twitter user also wrote, "Can't stop watching the new I am Groot trailer x) Looks silly and fun".

Check out other reactions here:

Vin Diesel reprises the voice of the character. 

Image: Twitter/@disneyplushotstar

READ | 'Guardians of the Galaxy' director James Gunn reacts to storm clouds that look like Groot
READ | 'I am Groot': Makers announce release date with new poster of Baby Groot; fans excited
READ | At Wimbledon, De Groot wins 7th straight wheelchair major
READ | Comic-Con 2022: Marvel teases 1st look of 'Spider-Man: Freshman Year', 'I am Groot' & more
First Published:
COMMENT