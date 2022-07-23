'I Am Groot' Trailer: Guardians Of Galaxy's Groot Gets Animated Spinoff; Fans Get Excited

The first official trailer of I am Groot, starring the monosyllabic space hero has finally been released. Groot first appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe films Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) and after he sacrificed his life at the end of the movie, a new infant Groot was born which is basically a mini tree-like adorable character who played an important role in Avengers: Infinity War (2018), and Avengers: Endgame (2019) as he helped in the making of Thor’s Stormbreaker.

Adding to it, Groot is the main character of the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy and the recently released Thor: Love and Thunder.

I am Groot trailer out

The trailer of I am Groot was exclusively launched on Disney+ which stars baby Groot landing from a spaceship. He stands before a diminutive race of people and says, "I am Groot". This scares the tiny people standing on the land following which they raise weapons against him, but soon after he shed a huge leaf, all get comfortable and start eating it.

The tagline read, "A hero of few words returns".

Watch the trailer here:

Netizens couldn't get over Groot's cuteness as evident from the comment section.

A user tweeted, "I’m gonna die from all the cuteness", while another one wrote, "I'm still dying from I am Groot trailer it's so freaking cute what am I gonna do when it comes out". One other Twitter user also wrote, "Can't stop watching the new I am Groot trailer x) Looks silly and fun".

Check out other reactions here:

Vin Diesel reprises the voice of the character.

