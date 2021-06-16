If You Like 'The Celebrity Dating Game', Here Are 5 Other Matchmaking Shows To Watch

The Dating Game is a popular reality television show that started back in 1965. ABC and Sony Pictures Television has revived the show as The Celebrity Dating Game with actor Zooey Deschanel and singer Michael Bolton as hosts. The first episode aired on June 14, 2021, and has earned praises from many. If you like The Dating Game first episode, check out some other similar shows.

5 Matchmaking shows to watch if you like the first episode of Celebrity Dating Game

Love Is Blind

Premiered in February 2020 on Netflix, Love Is Blind is created by Chris Coelen. The three-week event consists of 10 episodes with Nick and Vanessa Lachey as presenters. Singles sign up for a less conventional approach to modern dating as they want to be loved for who they are and not how they appear. It has been renewed for seasons two and three.

Too Hot to Handle

The contestants meet and mingle with each other but cannot have sexual contact for four weeks if they want to win $100,000 prize money. Too Hot to Handle is created by Laure Gibson and Charlie Bennett for Netflix. The first season has eight episodes taking place at a luxury resort in Punta Mita, Mexico. The reality dating game show has been renewed for two more outings with the second season arriving on June 23, 2021.

Indian Matchmaking

Created and directed by Smriti Mundhra, Indian Matchmaking is a documentary television series. It shows matchmaker Sima Taparia as she guides the U.S. and Indian clients in the process of arrange marriage, giving a glimpse at the custom in a modern era. The debut season had eight episodes and was a hit among the viewers on Netflix.

Love Island

Love Island originated in the United Kingdom in 2005 and spawned several international versions. It features a group of single contestants who resides together in a specially built villa that is isolated from the outside world, in an attempt to find love. They couple up, complete tasks, and get voted out week by week. The winning couple is decided by public voting.

Married at First Sight

Singles agree to an intriguing proposal as they yearn for a life-long partnership. They would legally get married to a stranger the moment they first meet. The reality TV show has various versions available around the globe. The American version started in 2014 and has 12 seasons, with the British one having five series.

