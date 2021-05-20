If You Love Hotel Transylvania Series, Here Are Other Projects Voiced By The Same Cast

Hotel Transylvania: The Series is an animated comedy show developed by Mark Steinberg. Based on the 2012 film Hotel Transylvania, it serves as a prequel taking place four years prior to the events of the first movie and focuses on Mavis and her best friends. There are currently two seasons available with 52 episodes. Know Hotel Transylvania series cast and their other works.

Other ventures of the Hotel Transylvania series cast

Bryn McAuley

Bryn McAuley voices the lead role of Mavis Dracula, the carefree 114-year-old daughter of Dracula and late Martha. McAuley has appeared in projects like Provocateur, Earthquake in New York, What Katy Did, Aaron Stone, Against the Wall, and others. She has been a popular voice artist with work in several series such as Caillou, Toad Patrol, Angela Anaconda, Franklin's Magic Christmas, Poppets Town, Top Wing, Inspector Gadget, PAW Patrol, and more.

Evany Rosen

Among the main Hotel Transylvania series characters is Wendy Boba, green blob of goo voiced by Evany Rosen. The actor has worked on projects like Picnicface, Space Janitors, Mysticons, Total DramaRama, Powerbirds, Baroness Von Sketch Show, and others. She has also served as a writer on Meet the Family, This Hour has 22 Minutes, Gaming Show (In My Parents Garage), and New Eden, for which she was also the creator.

Gage Munroe

The teenage son of Frankenstein and Eunice, Hank N. Stein is voiced by Gage Munroe in the series. Munroe has been seen in movies like One Week, Immortals, I Declare War, The Shack, Brotherhood, and others with Nobody starring Bob Odenkirk being his latest gig. His television roles include Super Why!, Stoked, My Big Big Friend, Mr Moon, Justin Time, and more.

Joseph Motiki

Joseph Motiki voices Pedro, the fat teenage mummy who is similar to Murry. His big-screen ventures include Rescue Heroes: The Movie, Blindness, Phantom Punch, PAW Patrol: Ready Race Rescue, and PAW Patrol: Jet to the Rescue. Motiki has served as a host on various shows like Reach for the Top, Ice Cold Cash, CSP Live, with other works.

Dan Chameroy

Dracula and Gene's older sister, Aunt Lydia Dracula is voiced by Dan Chameroy. He has been a theatre artist with work in Disney's Beauty and the Beast at Princess of Wales Theatre, The Drowsy Chaperone, Matilda the Musical, and more. His voice roles include PAW Patrol, The ZhuZhus, Fangbone!, Rusty Rivets, Go Awar Unicorn!, Ranger Rob, and others.

IMAGE: HOTELT INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.