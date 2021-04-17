If You Loved Mortal Kombat (2021), Here Are Some More Fantasy Action Movies To Binge On

The Mortal Kombat series has fascinated gaming fans for decades. The gruesome death cut scenes and the high-intensity action are just a few elements of the thrilling game that has made it popular among gamers around the world. Thus, filmmakers have attempted on making a successful Mortal Kombat film but have almost always met with mixed responses. However, this time a new rebooted version of the film is all set to come into the theatres. The fans seemed excited after getting a glimpse of the trailer and have thus high expectations from the movie. However, there are several films available that can help to fill the action void in film fans who love watching the fantasy action-based genre. Here’s a list of a few films that you can binge on as one awaits the release of Mortal Kombat in 2021.

Watchlist for fantasy action movies

Hellboy

Hellboy in a lot of ways is quiet similar to the nature of Mortal Kombat when it comes to action sequences. The film series has two parts which were released in 2004 and 2008 respectively. The film features a ton of fight scenes with gruesome deaths and a signature comic book style narrative. However, what sets the film apart is that Hellboy actually featured in injustice 2 as a downloadable fighter. The game was created by the developers of Mortal Kombat itself. Thus, fans familiar with this character may enjoy watching a film based on him.

Mortal Kombat (1995)

Mortal Kombat released in1995 was one of the first adaptations of the game ever created. The movie was met with mixed responses however it set a huge hype among fans of the franchise. Mortal Kombat as a game had been crushing gaming charts back then and hence to get a live-action film was a huge step-up back then. However, some fans liked the film, while some weren’t in favour of it. Regardless, Mortal Kombat 1995 became an iconic film and introduced the fans to the iconic theme song that the games often use.

John Wick

John Wick has been one of the most high-octane based films over the years. The film relies on heavy action sequences, well-coordinated fights, breath-taking stunts and an immersive story. The series that started a while ago has still been going strong with its latest edition of John Wick Parabellum. According to multiple reports, another John Wick film is currently in the works as well. The gore and the fights within the film are quite similar to the ones portrayed in Mortal Kombat.

Kill Bill

Director Quentin Tarantino has always managed to incorporate a level of gore and bloodshed within his films. One of his greatest creations were the 2003 and 2004 films Kill Bill volume one and two. The movie has a lot of action sequences that feature bloodshed and stylish martial arts.

The Evil Dead Trilogy

The Evil Dead series is not only filled with action sequences but also has several horror elements to it. The jump scares and the bloodshed makes this film a staple watch for those who are fans of the Mortal Kombat games or movies. The scenes in the film are extremely gory, yet they follow a suitable narrative that keeps the audience hooked to the movies.