If You Loved 'Snake Eyes' Trailer, Here Are Other Henry Golding Movies To Watch

Snake Eyes is one of the prominent members of the GI Joe squad. A film based on this character that goes by the same name and is going to hit theatres on July 23, 2021. Snake Eyes trailer promises several action-packed sequences to the audience. The film will tell the story of the origin of Snake Eyes and how he joins a ninja's unit to train himself. The ritual character of Snake Eyes is essayed by Henry Golding. Other Snake Eyes cast members include Andrew Koji, Úrsula Corberó, Samara Weaving, Haruka Abe, Takehiro Hira, and Iko Uwais. If you liked the trailer of this movie, here are other movies of Henry Golding to binge on until Snake Eyes releases.

Henry Golding's movies to watch if you liked Snake Eyes trailer

1. Crazy Rich Asians

The plot of this romantic drama film revolves around Nick who hails from a wealthy family and falls in love with a middle-class university professor Rachel. But Nick's mother opposes their union because she does not think Rachel fits in their social status. Henry played the role of Nick in the film.

2. A Simple Favor

This 2018 black comedy crime thriller tells the story of Stephanie, a vlogger who gets acquainted with Emily, a PR director over drinks. But Emily suddenly disappears and Stephanie tries to solve the case. Henry played the character of Emily’s husband Sean in the movie.

3. Monsoon

This British drama movie revolves around Kit who returns to Vietnam after 30 years after his family escaped after the War. Upon his return, he realises that he goes not know his native and feels disconnected from his culture. Henry played the character of Kit in the movie.

4. Last Christmas

This 2019 romantic comedy film revolves around Kate who is an aspiring singer but works dressed in an elf’s costume at a Christmas store. She meets Tom and they go out a few times as well. Tom helps her see life with a new perspective. Henry played the character of Tom in the movie.

5. The Gentlemen

This 2019 crime-comedy film’s plot revolves around Mickey, who wants to sell his marijuana business. As soon as other crimes lords hear of this, they try to steal Mickey’s business. Henry played the role of the right hand of a Chinese gangster who tries to strike a deal with Mickey.

Image- Still from Snake Eyes trailer

