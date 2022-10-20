'I'm Working In Wrong Country': Hollywood Director Daniel Kwan Tweets After Watching 'RRR'

Months after its release, SS Rajamouli's RRR continues to impress the audience in the West. The film is still garnering a lot of rave reviews and praise from not just fans but even Hollywood celebs. Hollywood director Daniel Kwan recently took to his social media space and heaped praises on the film. The Everything Everywhere All At Once director called it 'all heart-on-its-sleeve sincerity wrapped up in the most ridiculous over-the-top execution'.

'I'm working in the wrong country': H'wood director Daniel Kwan

"After a busy year of work and travelling I’ve finally checked a couple of things off my list 1) finished my taxes (I know the irony) and 2) watched RRR. HOLY COW you'll weren’t kidding." He also stated that every time he watches an Indian action film, he feels like he is working in the 'wrong country.'

"Anytime I watch an Indian action film I feel like I’m working in the wrong country," Daniel wrote on his Twitter handle. He further noted, "What really struck me is, while a lot of the blockbusters we’re making in the states tend to have self-aware, cheeky characters trapped in self-serious filmmaking, RRR was all heart-on-its-sleeve sincerity wrapped up in the most ridiculous over the top execution. So much to love."

More on RRR

RRR hit the big screens on March 25. Helmed by SS Rajamouli, the big-budget flick revolves around the fictional tale of two freedom fighters namely Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju. While Bheem is a member of the Gond community who is trying to rescue his sister from the Britishers, Ram is a police officer serving the English regiment.

In a recent development, SS Rajamouli has submitted the blockbuster hit in all major categories for next year’s Oscars, a Variance Films representative confirmed to Indian Express. The film has been submitted in 15 categories for the Oscars 2023 race which include Best Picture (DVV Danayya), Best Director (Rajamouli), Best Actor (Jr NTR and Ram Charan), Screenplay, Original Song, Score, Editing, Cinematography, Sound, Production Design, VFX, Alia Bhatt (Best Actress Category), Ajay Devgn (Best Supporting Actor) and Naatu Naatu (Best Original Song).