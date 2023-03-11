India At Oscars: Interesting Facts About RRR Star Ram Charan

Ram Charan is currently swimming in the pool of success all thanks to the global popularity of his film RRR. The actor, who played the lead in the film along with Jr NTR, is now gearing up for the 95th Academy Awards.

RRR's track Naatu Naatu, which featured both the male leads, has been nominated in the Best Original Song Category at Oscars 2023. Therefore, Ram Charan is in the US gearing up for his big day.

Ahead of Oscars 2023, we take you through the actor's journey.

How was Ram Charan's childhood?

Ram Charan has born in a Telugu film family in 1985. His father Chiranjeevi is a renowned actor who has worked in several South Indian films in different languages. The RRR star completed his education in Chennai and Hyderabad post which he got into Kishore Namit Kapoor's acting school in Mumbai to pursue acting.

Ram Charan's acting debut

Ram Charan's debut as a lead took place in 2007 with film, Chirutha. He won the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut – South and the Nandi Special Jury Award for his performance. After his debut, the actor bagged an SS Rajamouli film named Magadheera (2009).

The film also starred Kajal Aggarwal as the female lead and had a double role of Ram Charan. Magadheera became a blockbuster and was one of the biggest commercial successes in Telugu cinema.

The film won several awards, one of which was the National Award for Best Choreography, Nandi Award for Best Director and Filmfare Award for Best Director – Telugu. Meanwhile, the actor won six Filmfare Awards including two awards – Filmfare Award for Best Actor – Telugu and the Nandi Special Jury Award for Charan.

After Ram's critically acclaimed performance in Magadheera, he starred in Naayak where he played a dual role yet again. The film became a commercial success and got him two nominations: Filmfare Award for Best Actor – Telugu and the SIIMA Award for Best Actor (Telugu).

Ram Charan's Hindi film debut

The actor ventured into Hindi films in 2013 with Zanjeer, which is a remake of a 1973 Bollywood film of the same name, opposite Priyanka Chopra. The actor essayed the character of a cop which was originally played by Amitabh Bachchan. However, the film bombed at the box office and Ram Charan's performance got him mixed reviews.

Ram Charan's success in films

In 2018, the actor appeared in Rangasthalam which was a Sukumar directorial period action-drama. He starred as a deaf villager, Chitti Babu in the film. It earned him a good amount of critical acclaim and Rangasthalam became the highest-grossing Telugu film of the year.

In the year 2019, the actor announced that he would play Alluri Sitarama Raju in SS Rajamouli's RRR (2022). The film which also starred Jr NTR went on to become a huge success in India and overseas. RRR was honoured with several accolades in the west.

Made with a budget of approximately Rs 550 crore the film is now gearing up for Oscars 2023.