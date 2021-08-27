'Intrusion' Trailer Out: Freida Pinto & Logan Marshall-Green Intrigue In Upcoming Thriller

Actor Freida Pinto will soon star opposite Logan Marshall-Green in the upcoming Netflix film Intrusion. The filmmakers recently unveiled the trailer of the film and gave a glance into the mysterious story that will unfold on September 22. Moreover, the film's director revealed that the secrets given away by the film's trailer is just the "tip of the iceberg" as there is much more to come with this mystery-thriller.

Intrusion trailer out now

Filmmakers recently unveiled the trailer of the upcoming film Intrusion. The trailer first saw Freida Pinto's character Meera who moves into a new house built by her architecture husband Henry, played by Logan Marshall-Green. Soon after the couple moves into their new home, they have two break-ins. When Henry shoots one of the intruders, Meera is left traumatised. She then becomes suspicious of everyone around her, including her husband.

Adam Salky unveils more secrets about Intrusion

In a recent chat with Decider, director Adam Salky gave some more insights into the upcoming film. Salky revealed that Pinto's character in the film is that of a breast cancer survivor. Once she recovers, she and her husband decide to move away from Boston and reside in a small town to reconnect. When they experience two break-ins into their new house, Meera starts questioning everyone around her. Salky also shared that the film is about the unknowability of people which eventually becomes terrifying.

As Logan Marshall-Green's character also looked much suspicious in the film, Salky did not reveal much about the actor's character. However, he shared that Henry was with Meera throughout her cancer battle. As Henry was traumatised by the cancer his wife had gone through, there was no such thing that could shake him and believed they could pass the intruder incident. But, as Meera realises that a lot of people around her have their own secrets, there remains a blind spot for the person she shares a bed with.

Apart from Intrusion, Freida Pinto also has Needle In A Timestack in the pipeline. The film also casts Orlando Bloom and Leslie Odom in the lead roles. It is written and directed by John Ridley.

