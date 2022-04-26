Last Updated:

'Iron Man 2' To 'Rick And Morty', Films & Series Featuring Twitter's New Boss Elon Musk

Apart from acquiring Twitter, Elon Musk has many other impressive achievements to his name that have nothing to do with AI robots and colonizing Mars.

Princia Hendriques
Tech billionaire Elon Musk has acquired social media giant Twitter for $44 billion. The deal comes days after the Tesla CEO had offered to pay $54.20 per share to acquire the platform. The entrepreneur has been vocal about his disapproval of the social media site's functions as he believed that there is much more to explore through its untapped potential and wishes to unlock it with the recent buyout. 

While many have found this deal impressive, some are left with dividend opinions. As Elon Musk acquires Twitter, take a look at his other achievements that has nothing to do with shooting rockets in space and colonizing Mars.

Elon Musks movies & series appearances

1.  Iron Man 2 

The billionaire made his debut on the screen by playing the fictionalized version of himself in Marvel's 2010 film Iron Man 2. In the scenes, Musk can be seen greeting Robert Downey Jr's Tony Stark aka Iron Man at the Monaco Grand Prix. The short appearance showed him as the rival and friend of his fictionalized counterpart. 

2. The Simpsons

One of the most popular animated satirical programs, The Simpsons featured Elon Musk in a special guest appearance episode in 2015. The episode showed the Simpsons family fawning over the billionaire. 

3. The Big Bang Theory 

Popular American sitcom The Big Bang Theory featured the entrepreneur in its The Platonic Permutation episode released in 2015. In the episode, he is seen interacting with Simon Helberg's Howard Wolowitz as the duo bond as they share a half-eaten pumpkin pie.

4. Young Sheldon

Elon Musk also appeared in the spin-off series of The Big Bang Theory in 2017 in the episode A Patch, a Modem, and a Zantac. Playing a fictionalized version of himself, Musk was revealed to have built a rocket after he read Sheldon Cooper's notebook.

5. South Park 

Elon Musk was featured in three episodes of the popular series South Park. He lent his voice for three episodes namely The End of Serialization as We Know It, Not Funny and Members Only. 

6. Rick and Morty 

The billionaire appeared in the popular series Rick and Morty as he voiced his character Elon Tusk, CEO of Tuskla. 

