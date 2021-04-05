Is 'A Nightmare On Elm Street' Based On A True Story? Know Inspiration Behind Fred Krueger

A Nightmare on Elm Street cast had Heather Langenkamp, John Saxon, Ronne Blakely, Robert Englund, and Johnny Depp in his feature acting debut. Written and directed by Wes Craven, it is a supernatural slasher movie released in 1984. The film is considered a cult classic horror hit turning into a franchise. Is A Nightmare on Elm Street based on a true story? has been a frequently asked question. Check out the answer below.

Is A Nightmare on Elm Street based on a true story?

A Nightmare on Elm Street plot follows four teenagers living on one street in the fictitious town of Springwood, Ohio. A monstrous spirit of a child murderer invades and kills them in their dreams, and they die in reality. The bladed leather glove killer, Fred “Freddy” Krueger, seeks revenge from the kids whose parents were responsible for his demise.

In an interview with Vulture, filmmaker Wes Craven revealed that A Nightmare on Elm Street plot was inspired by an article that he read in the L.A. Times. It was about a family who escaped the Killing Fields in Cambodia and managed to get to the United States of America. He stated that things were fine for them, and then suddenly their young son was having very disturbing nightmares. The kid told his parents he was afraid that if he slept, the thing chasing him would get him, so he tried to stay awake for days at a time.

Craven mentioned that when he finally fell asleep, his parents thought this crisis was over. Then they heard screams in the middle of the night. By the time they got to him, he was dead. The boy died in the middle of the nightmare. The director asserted that he was a youngster having a vision of a horror that everyone older was denying. He admitted that it became the central line of A Nightmare on Elm Street.

There were many other stories of people dying in their sleep in the US in the late 1970s. It was then termed as a medical condition called Asian death syndrome, as most of the people affected were of Southeast Asian descent residing in the US. The victims would suddenly scream in their sleep and then would die. There is not much knowledge about this strange phenomenon.

According to ScreenRant, writer and director Wes Craven also drew on some personal experiences for A Nightmare on Elm Street plot. As a kid, the filmmaker was once inside his home when a creepy old man walked along the path beside his window. The man stopped and glanced at Crave, scaring him, and then went off. The director kept the incident in mind while developing the film’s villain, wondering what psychological factors would compel the old man to stop and strike fear into a kid. The name Freddy Krueger was also directly influenced by Wes Craven’s childhood bully, Fred Kruger.

Promo Image Source: A Still from A Nightmare on Elm Street