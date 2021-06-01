Is 'Blue Miracle' Based On A True Story? Details About Netflix Film Starring Dennis Quaid

Blue Miracle is a 2021 drama film directed by Julio Quintana. The Blue Miracle cast includes Dennis Quaid, Raymond Cruz, Anthony Gonzalez, Jimmy Gonzales, Dana Wheeler-Nicholson, Fernanda Urrejola and Bruce McGill. The movie was released on Netflix on May 27, 2021, and the story revolves around a guardian and his kids who partner up with a washed-up boat captain for a chance to win a cash prize at a fishing tournament to save their orphanage. Is Blue Miracle based on a true story? Read ahead to know more about the Blue Miracle true story.

About The Blue Miracle true story

According to Decider, Blue Miracle is based on the true story of Casa Hogar, boys home in Mexico that was hit hard by Hurricane Odile in 2014. The boys who had never fished before entered the Bisbee’s Black & Blue Tournament, the world’s biggest fishing tournament. These boys caught 385-pound marlin in the tournament and donated their winnings.

In 2014, the tournament came to host city of Cabo San Lucas in Mexico just five weeks after a hurricane wreaked havoc on the region. In an attempt to keep the tournament alive, and to help stimulate the local economy, Bisbee’s Fish & Wildlife Conservation Fund created a Cabo Relief Fund. However, an anonymous donor pledged to pay the $5,000 entry fee for a team that agreed to hire a local boat as the fee was waived off, the boys from Casa Hogar were able to get into the competition. For their catch, the team won $258,325 in prize money which was donated to the Casa Hogar organization by them. The cash was used to remodel the facilities and a girls’ programme was added.

Is Casa Hogar a real orphanage?

Yes, Omar Venegas aka Papa Omar is the real-life director of the Casa Hogar orphanage. In an interview with Netflix, Venegas said that he hopes the movie will help raise awareness for the real Casa Hogar. He added, “I want everyone to have the opportunity to see Casa Hogar and how God is doing his work.” Omar’s real life was a lot more dramatic than shown in the movie. Shortly after he found out they would be in the tournament, he was injured in a car accident.

(IMAGE: A STILL FROM THE BLUE MIRACLE TRAILER)

