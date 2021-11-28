Is Dwayne-Ryan Starrer 'Red Notice' Getting A Sequel? Director Reveals Details

Red Notice hit the theatres on 5 November 2021 and created a massive buzz among the fans in no time. As the Gal Gadot, Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds starrer continue to captivate audiences, several fans have started wondering whether the movie will be back with a sequel or not.

Even after receiving negative reviews from the critics, Red Notice became the most-watched film in its debut weekend on Netflix as well as the second-most-watched film within 28 days of Netflix streaming.

Will Red Notice get a sequel?

As fans eagerly await an update from the makers on whether there will be a Red Notice sequel or not, writer and director of Red Notice, Rawson Marshall Thurber, recently broke his silence on the same.

Speaking to Collider, Rawson Thurber revealed that he was not working on the script of the sequel and added that he was certainly been noodling with what he would do for a follow-up. Adding to it, the Red Notice director revealed that he had been having conversations with Netflix about a sequel.

"I’m not working on the script for a sequel…I’ve certainly been noodling with what I would do for a follow-up and not to telltale out of school but yeah Netflix…we’ve been having those conversations,” he said.

Thurber thanks fans for Red Notice success

As the movie became the all-time number one in its initial release on Netflix, Thurber expressed his gratitude towards the fans in an Instagram post. He stated that he had no words to express how he felt. He also thanked everyone from around the world who embraced the joy, fun, thrills and hijinks they hoped to bring to their homes with this movie. Take a look-

Red Notice cast

Red Notice consists of a list of prominent actors, including Dwayne Johnson as John Hartley, Gal Gadot as Sarah Black/The Bishop, Ryan Reynolds as Nolan Booth, Chris Diamantopoulos as Sotto Voce, Vincenzo Amato as Director Gallo, Ritu Arya as Urvashi Das, Rafael Petardi as Security Chief Ricci among others. British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran and Swiss actor Daniel Bernhardt are also seen in significant cameo roles.

(Image: @rednotice.movie/@rawsonthurber/Instagram)