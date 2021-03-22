Is 'Four Good Days' A True Story? Know More About The Mila Kunis Starrer

Four Good Days is a drama movie featuring Glenn Close and Mila Kunis in lead roles. The story of the movie follows the life of a mother who tries to get her daughter out of drug addiction. The movie premiered at the Sundance film festival on 25th January 2020. Read here to know Four Good Days true story.

Is Four Good Days a true story?

Four Good Days is based on Eli Saslow's 2016 Washington Post article How's Amanda? A Story of Truth, Lies and an American Addiction, the real-life story of Amanda Wendler and Libby Alexander. The movie follows the story of Deb played by Glenn Close as a mother whose trust has been destroyed by years of lying, stealing, and heartbreak from her drug addict daughter Molly, played by Mila Kunis, and how Deb helps Molly come out of her addiction.

Four Good Days movie review

Molly is well beyond her limits of sobriety as she turns up on the doorstep of Deb and her second husband Chris, played by Stephen Root, after spending more than 10 years away from her mother and in hardcore addiction and 14 failed stints in rehab. Molly is shown at the beginning of the movie as a healthy brunette teenager giggling on a beach in much happier conditions. But now Molly looks nothing like she used to. She has now become gaunt and thin, her hair a dirty bottle blonde, her skin looks bad, and her hands try to cover her toothless mouth which is now filled with gum disease.

Deb has heard Molly's dishonest vows to clean up too many times before and is reluctant to let her enter her home, and her husband Chris reassures her that she's making the correct decision. But her anger only lasts so long once she sees Molly camping out trembling due to the cold in her driveway. Deb agrees to help her so far as checking her into a detox facility, but her motherly love keeps her awake at nights worrying about her daughter.

At the hospital, Molly is informed by a doctor that the analytical evidence of her relapse is against her, and her most real shot at permanent recovery is a monthly injection of naltrexone, a chemical that reduces the craving and urges to consume drugs. The difficulty is that her body must be drug-free for one whole week in order to dodge any dangerous side-effects, so for four more days, she needs to be somewhere not alone and away from other drug users. That is when Deb takes Molly in and helps in the journey of her sobriety.

Many critics pointed out how the story was sensitively written and how the actors did justice to their roles. Viewers have rated this movie 6.8 out of 10 on IMDb and it has scored 44% with a total of 9 reviews on Rotten Tomatoes.