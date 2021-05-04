Is Gina Carano Returning To 'The Mandalorian' Cast? See Details Here

The Mandalorian is one of the most popular series adapted to TV from the Star Wars franchise. As the fans of Star Wars franchise start their preparation for Star Wars Day on May the 4th, the fans might be in for a big surprise. Actor Gina Carano played the role of Cara Dune in The Mandalorian. Gina Carano in The Mandalorian was loved by the fans of the show. However, according to a report by piratesandprincesses.net, she was fired from Lucasfilm for her abhorrent and unacceptable social media posts. The actor recently posted a cryptic tweet that had the fans speculate her return to The Mandalorian's cast. For all the people wondering about Gina Carano's return to The Mandalorian's cast, here is everything you need to know about it.

Gina Carano to return to The Mandalorian?

Gina Carano was fired from Lucasfilm and The Mandalorian for her social media posts that allegedly denigrated the Jewish people. However, she had cleared that it was not her intent. After this, she was fired almost immediately, added the report. She was not directly told about this decision that she was cancelled from The Mandalorian. She found out about the decision at the same time the public did. However, it seems like her relationship with Disney and the makers of The Mandalorian are easing up a bit.

Gina Carano in The Mandalorian

Recently, Gina Carano took to her official Twitter handle and made an interesting announcement. She shared that a previously pulled episode of Running Wild with Bear Grylls featuring her was going to be made available for the viewers. Even though the episode is not anything related to Star Wars, the fans have been speculating that she might return to The Mandalorian’s cast in the near future as Disney has made this episode available.

Want to hear something cool? Just so happens you WILL be able to see my @beargrylls episode on @natgeo after all!! Bear is a real one. ðŸ’› I’m so glad you’re going to get to see it. My heart is so full.

Airs on @natgeo May 10th at 9pm! â¤ï¸ #nevergiveup pic.twitter.com/N7loK4Yjv8 — Gina Carano ðŸ•¯ (@ginacarano) April 25, 2021

As the fans were speculating her return, YouTuber Doomcock on the OverlordDVD channel talked about her return in The Mandalorian. He shared in his recent video that according to his sources, Jon Favreau has been talking to the makers to have Carano back as Cara Dune in The Mandalorian’s cast. Even though this has not been confirmed yet, Gina Carano took to her Twitter and posted a cryptic tweet. Her tweet read as, “start making room for what you prayed for because it’s on the way.” A certain section of the fans is also wondering that the official announcement regarding her return might be made on May the 4th. Therefore it seems like the fans will have to wait a bit more to know if she is returning to the show or not.

May the 4th be with you

Fans of the Star Wars franchise will be celebrating Star Wars Day on May 4, 2021. Fans all over the world gather around to celebrate the cult sci-fi franchise. Various events and activities based on May the 4th be with you and other popular plot and movies are held in the fandom to celebrate the day. This year majority of the events will take place virtually because of the pandemic.

