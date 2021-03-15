Is 'Hell House' A True Story? Know Details About This Found-footage Horror Film

Hell House LLC is a Stephen Cognetti directorial, starring Ryan Jennifer and Danny Bellini in the lead roles. The movie falls in the found-footage horror film and is filmed as a documentary, hence the film has always left numerous fans wondering, “Is Hell House a true story”? Here is more information about “Hell House true story or not”, read on to know details.

Is 'Hell House' a true story?

A report in Screenrant suggests whether Hell House LLC’s Abaddon Hotel is a real story or not. The movie Hell House LLC follows a production team meeting with Sara, the only survivor of a tragedy that took place at Hell House LLC years ago. As mentioned before, the film has done a phenomenal job in blurring the lines between real documentary and staged documentary film that fans have often wondered if the movie is real.

According to the above-mentioned media portal, the film is not a true story. In fact, the media portal reveals that even the hotel that the film has shown is fictional. Reportedly, the filmmakers shot the film on location at the Waldorf Estate of Fear in Lehighton, Pennsylvania.

Plot of 'Hell House'

The plot of the film opens with Hell House LLC inviting the public for their annual Halloween hunted tour that is set in New York. However, haunted house attraction goes horribly wrong resulting in a dozen people dead. Police, the press, and the public are left with a lot of questions but are unable to figure out anything.

Years later, a production team decides to document the tragedy and they meet Sara. She is the only known survivor of the team behind Hell House. She provides the production team with a never seen before footage that shows the build-up to that unfortunate night. The footage provided by Sara shows what had really happened. The official synopsis is as follows:

Five years after an unexplained malfunction causes the death of 15 tour-goers and staff on the opening night of a Halloween haunted house tour, a documentary crew travels back to the scene of the tragedy to find out what really happened

The cast of the film includes Ryan Jennifer, Danny Bellini, Gore Abrams, Jared Hacker, Adam Schneider and Alice Bahlke. The movie is written and directed by Stephen Cognetti. Watch the trailer of the same below.