Is Hollywood Mimicking Bollywood Now? Ryan Reynolds Says YES!

Ryan Reynolds in a special message for his Indian fans while promoting his movie Free Guy said, "If you are wondering if Hollywood is mimicking Bollywood now, well the answer is Yes. We have no shame, no shame at all." Directed by Shawn Levy, starring Ryan Reynolds, Jodie Comer, Joe Keery, Lil Rel Howery, Utkarsh Ambudkar and Taika Waititi. Free Guy releases tomorrow 17th September across theatres in India in English and Hindi.

Ryan Reynolds plays the role of a bank teller who discovers that he is actually a non-playable character in an open-world video game and becomes the hero of the story, trying to save his friends from deletion by the game's creator. The film was a commercial success worldwide making it the seventh highest-grossing film of 2021 and received generally positive reviews from critics, who praised the clever concept and compared it favourably to a combination of action video games and science fiction films such as Ready Player One, The Truman Show, The Matrix, Grand Theft Auto, and Fortnite.

Meanwhile, Reynolds will next be seen in the action thriller film Red Notice alongside Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot. Ryan will also be seen in the science fiction film The Adam Project alongside an ensemble cast of Jennifer Garner, Zoe Saldana, Mark Ruffalo, Catherine Keener, and Walker Scobell. He will play the role of a man who travels back in time to get help from his younger self to confront their late father. He is all set to star in the Christmas-themed musical film Spirited, a modern retelling of Charles Dickens' 1843 novella A Christmas Carol. The movie will also star Will Ferrell and Octavia Spencer in the lead roles.

Image: AP