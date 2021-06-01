Is 'Howard's Mill' A True Story? Chilling Details About This Horror Documentary Movie!

The documentary movie Howard's Mill released in March 2021. The docu drama revolved around the mysteries of Howard's Mill and the sudden disappearance of an amateur treasure hunter Emily Nixon. While viewers are enjoying the thrilling documentary, some are also coming up with the question, "Is Howard's Mill a true story?".

Is Howard's Mill a true story?

Howard's Mill is a documentary movie that revolves around the chilling cases of Howard's Mill. While the creators of the documentary film, Potsy Ponciroli and Shanno Houchins, managed to create a thrilling experience for their viewers, however, the documentary movie is not a real story. Howard's Mill movie is termed as a mockumentary that used fiction as facts. The fictitious facts in the mockumentary take its viewers to an unsettling experience. Howard's Mill release date was March 22, 2021. It released on Apple.

Howard's Mill plot

The plot of the Howard's Mill movie revolves around an abandoned 14-acre land named Howard's Mill, located in the outskirts of Springfield, Tennessee. The land experiences some supernatural activities as a woman named Emily Nixon disappears from it. Following the case of Emily's disappearance, the only suspect left for the police is her husband Dwight. However, a series of unsolved cases spanning over four decades are opened when Houchins and Whitmire join the case.

The unsolved cases included the disappearance of a worker's family in 1977 as they passed the field. Another case was from 1979, in which the real owner's daughter Rebecca went missing. In 1981, the owner's other daughter also went missing. Later, in 1994, a girl named Sarah Winston vanished in an instant as it was shot on her dad's video camera. The plot of the film takes a major twist as it is turned towards the presence of some supernatural powers.

The creators of the documentary movie gave it a supernatural tone as they shifted from an investigatory story. Howard's Mill cast includes Josafina F Boneo, Reegus Flenory, Jeremy Childs, Justin Prince Moy, and Jesse James Locorriere in significant roles. Potsy Ponciroli, Shannon Houchins, Chris Conner, and Eric Williams co-produced the film.

IMAGE: STILL FROM HOWARD'S MILL'S TRAILER

