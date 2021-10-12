Is Jennifer Love Hewitt Exiting '9-1-1'? All About Maddie's Sudden Departure

Is Jennifer Love Hewitt quitting '9-1-1'? The actor has been one of the popular names on the show that traces the lives of Los Angeles' first responders. Her character, Maddie, is popular among viewers of the series.

However, speculation on her exit is rising following events aired in a recent episode of the fifth season. Her character was seen making a sudden exit from the lives of her family members. Could Jennifer Love Hewitt be bidding goodbye to the series?

What happened to Jennifer Love Hewitt on 9-1-1?

The latest episode of 9-1-1 showed Jennifer Love Hewitt's character, Maddie, leaving her daughter Jee-Yun at a fire station. She has also added a video message for her husband Chimney, played by Kenneth Choi, sharing that she thought their baby won't be safe with her. These visuals have made viewers wonder if they saw the last of the Tuxedo star in 9-1-1.

For the uninitiated, Maddie's decision was sparked by her battle with postpartum depression. The heartwarming moments of Maddie and Chimney falling in love and welcoming their child after several ups and downs, in Season 4, have been overshadowed by the former's mental health battle. She has not been able to take care of Jee-Yun well since she has been trying to fulfil the responsibility without Chimney's support as he has been busy with emergencies.

Among the shocking instances was Maddie accidentally dozing off while bathing the baby, with water going above her head for a second. This incident and more have prompted her to quit her job. Her decision to leave the family could have also stemmed from no signs of recovery since the medication was not working on her.

Is Jennifer Love Hewitt leaving 9-1-1?

Till now, there has been no statement from the actor or the makers on Jennifer Love Hewitt's departure from the series. There are chances of her character returning.

One of the reasons to create the plot point could be that the 42-year-old actor welcomed her third child last month. The makers could have introduced this story angle to give her a good maternity leave.

Who will replace Jennifer Love Hewitt as Maddie?

Till now no names have emerged in the speculation about the actor's alleged exit. Viewers will have to wait and watch on whether Jennifer Love Hewitt is indeed quitting the show, and another actor takes up her role, or Maddie never returns.