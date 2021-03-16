Is Kim Kardashian's Podcast All Set To Release? Kim Drops Major Hints In Instagram Story

Kim Kardashian’s podcast seems to be ready for its premiere. The beauty mogul recently sat down for an interview with a fashion magazine and spoke about it. She even reposted a fan’s comment about this interview and hinted that the podcast launching very soon on Spotify.

Is Kim Kardashian’s podcast launch around the corner?

Kim Kardashian started her career as a stylist for Paris Hilton but soon transitioned into a reality star. Now, she is not only a reality star but also a beauty mogul and a social media influencer. During a recent interview, with Vogue, Kim Kardashian talked about her law school studies and revealed that she has two years to go before she gets her degree.

One of Kim K’s fans took to Twitter and reacted to this interview. In the tweet, the fan pointed out how she loves to listen to Kim’s voice and could listen her talking for hours. The fan concluded her tweet by saying she would totally love to listen to Kim Kardashian’s podcast. Kim Kardashian reposted the fan’s tweet on Instagram and wrote, “Coming soon on @spotify”. Take a look at Kim Kardashian’s story below.

Before reposting the fan’s tweet, Kim Kardashian also shared a picture from a voiceover session in a studio. She wrote, “Voiceovers today for @spotify @loriansaldi”. The story seems to be another hint at Kim Kardashian’s podcast dropping very soon. During this interview with the fashion magazine, Kim Kardashian revealed details about this criminal justice-based podcast.

She revealed that she will be co-hosting this podcast along with TV producer Lori Rothschild Ansaldi. In this Spotify podcast show, the duo will be focusing on Kevin Keith’s case. Keith was convicted of triple murders in the year 1994. His execution sentence was stopped after his attorney presented new evidence in his case that made the court doubt Keith’s guilt in the case.

Kim Kardashian West released a documentary titled Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project that focused on mass incarceration. The documentary premiered on April 5, 2020, and explored several stories inside the prison system. Kim and a few legal experts talked about how some inmates have been sentenced on unfair grounds.

