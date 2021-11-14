Is Kirsten Dunst Open To Returning To 'Spider-Man' Franchise? Here's What She Has To Say

The Spider-Man franchise has been one of the popular roles of Kirsten Dunst. Since her journey ended with the first Spider-Man franchise, Spider-Man 3, two more Spider-Man franchises have been come up and different actors have portrayed the lead actor's role. Though away from the world of the spidey superhero for close to 15 years now, the actor is open to returning to the franchise.

Kirsten said that she would definitely take up any opportunity if it comes by. 'Why not,' was her reaction. The Melancholia star believed that a return to the franchise for her would be 'fun.'

Is Kirsten Dunst returning to Spider-Man franchise?

Kristen Dunst, in an interview with Variety, said that she would never say no to an offer for Spider-Man films. The actor, who was in the age of 19-24 over the course of the three films release, now believes that she could play the 'old MJ.'

Kirsten had played the role of Mary Jane Watson in the venture.

The actor, who welcomed her second child six months ago, quipped that she could be one with the 'little Spidey babies.'

Not just immense popularity, the 39-year-old had won numerous awards for her role too, like the Empire Award, and earned nominations at various events like the People's Choice Awards, and more.

Kirsten Dunst films

Since Spider-Man, Kirsten has featured in movies like Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, Elizabethtown, and Marie Antoinette Melancholia won her the Best Actress Award at the Cannes Film Festival. She also starrred in Fargo, for which she was nominated for the Emmys.

Among her recent ventures is Hidden Figures, The Beguiled and On Becoming a God in Central Florida, which fetched a Golden Globe nomination.

Kirsten is now starring in The Power of the Dog. She plays the role of Rose Gordon in the venture which is set in the '20s.

After a limited theatrical release in Australia and New Zealand, it is hitting theatres on November 17 in the United States of America. It will then be streamed on Netflix on December 1.

The movie also stars Benedict Cumerbatch, among others.