Is 'Matrix Resurrections' Available For Online Streaming On Disney Hotstar, Netflix India?

The Matrix Resurrections release on Wednesday brings back the popular Matrix franchise nearly two decades after it ended. The new franchise features an ensemble star cast including Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, and Jada Pinkett Smith. New faces part of the cast of The Matrix Resurrections include Neil Patrick Harris and Jonathan Groff, while Priyanka Chopra Jonas is also part of the movie. Now with the release of the film in theatres, Indian fans are excited to know about the digital run of the movie

The latest release was announced in 2019 and was expected to release in May 2021, however, due to the ongoing pandemic, the release was delayed multiple times. The release of the film comes after the star-studded The Matrix Resurrections premiere in LA which was attended by the star cast while promoting it in full swing. With the release of the film in theatres, fans are excited to know whether they can watch the film online.

How to watch The Matrix Resurrections online in the US?

In the US, The Matrix Resurrections will be streaming on HBO Max. It starts streaming on December 22, the same day it arrives in theatres. Unlike HBO Max Originals, The Matrix 4 is not available on the ad-supported version of HBO Max. If you haven't signed up yet, what are you waiting for? HBO Max is No 1 on our list of the best streaming services.

Is The Matrix Resurrections steaming on Disney Hotstar, Netflix in India?

The film that is streaming on HBO plus, has no official confirmation about it streaming on digital platforms like Disney Plus Hotstar or Netflix. For the fans in India, they can experience the film in theatres. In India, the new Matrix movie is available in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Meanwhile, The Matrix Resurrections has been written and directed by Lana Wachowski who has co-written and co-directed the other three movies of the franchise with her sister Lilly Wachowski. Recently, in an interview with PTI, Priyanka stated that she feels honoured to be inducted into the popular sci-fi franchise. "It's an extreme honour to be inducted or included in such a project and especially to be given the responsibility of the character of Sati, which I know is very close to Lana and it was very strategically placed in.

