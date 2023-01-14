Is Miley Cyrus' New Song 'Flowers' About Ex-husband Liam Hemsworth? Here's What We Know

Miley Cyrus dropped her song 'Flowers' Thursday and fans can't help but wonder if the singer took a swipe at her former husband Liam Hemsworth in it. The single was released on Liam's 33rd birthday and seems to include several references to him. These include their Malibu house burning in the California wildfires and awkward red carpet moments.

The lyrics "built a home and watched it burn" in the song is a likely reference to the former couple's $2.5 million home that burned down in 2018 and their relationship.

Soon after the song was released, social media users started to speculate if the song was about Liam Hemsworth. One of them wrote, "Liam dedicated this bruno mars song to Miley and she released this flowers song on his birthday, I love the pettiness and I love Miley."

Another social media user wrote, "We were good. We were gold. Kinda the dream that can’t be sold. We were right until we weren’t”. — Miley Cyrus, 2023. #Flowers HAPPY BIRTHDAY LIAM HEMSWORTH."

Check out their reactions below:

Liam dedicated this bruno mars song to Miley and she released this flowers song on his birthday, I love the pettiness and I love Miley. pic.twitter.com/nr5OY1gQ4y — rouge (@Glamorouge) January 14, 2023

We were good. We were gold. Kinda the dream that can’t be sold. We were right until we weren’t”. — Miley Cyrus, 2023. #Flowers



HAPPY BIRTHDAY LIAM HEMSWORTH pic.twitter.com/Jnt9h7QSSS — 𝐘𝒐𝒉𝒂𝒏 💐 (@yohan_cyrus) January 13, 2023

Is 'Flowers' about Liam Hemsworth?

The former 'Hannah Montana' star also seems to give a reference to their sudden divorce with the following lyrics: 'I didn't want to leave you / I didn't wanna lie / Started to cry.'

In Flowers' music video, the singer can be seen dancing on the streets of Hollywood in a golden Saint Laurent cut-out gown.

The lyrics "I can take myself dancing" seems to refer to an infamous red carpet moment when Liam visibly cringed at Miley's twerking.

Meanwhile, the chorus is a clear nod to Bruno Mars' song 'When I Was Your Man', which Liam had dedicated to Miley once.

About Miley and Liam's relationship:

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth met in 2009 to film Nicholas Sparks' movie 'The Last Song'. The former Disney star got engaged to 'The Hunger Games' actor in May 2012, but they split in September 2013, before reuniting in 2016.

The couple married in December 2018. Back when Liam suddenly filed for divorce in 2019, it was believed that Miley wanted to work on the 10-year-long on-again-off-again relationship. Their divorce was finalised in January 2020.