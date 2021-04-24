Is 'Only Mine' Based On A True Story? Read Here To Know What Inspired The Events

Netflix's crime drama film Only Mine that was released a year ago is the story of a young girl named Julie and her relationship with a cop named David. The relationship soon takes a dangerous turn as David grows into a possessive and aggressive person and begins stalking Julie after she tries to break up with him.

Is Only Mine based on a true story?

Only Mine movie is said to be based on the true story of a girl named Laura Kucera, who escaped an abusive relationship with her boyfriend. She was shot in the leg by her boyfriend and was left to die in a ditch. She survived in the ditch for four days before the police find her. This story occurred over 27 years ago in 1995. According to Digital Spy, Laura died a year later after the incident. Whereas in the movie, Julie goes on a revenge spree and kills her abusive ex-boyfriend. The movie also features an array of "interview" like scenes with David's boss and Julie's friends, etc.

A look at Only Mine review

The film has received largely negative reviews. On IMDb, the movie has an average rating of 4.7 out of 10, stemming from over 1200 reviews. On Rotten Tomatoes, the rating of Only Mine stands at a poor 20 per cent.

About Only Mine movie cast

Only Mine is not a Netflix original film. It was made by MarVista Entertainment that is known for its holiday rom-com movies. The movie stars Amber Midthunder as Julie, who is known for her role in FX's Legion. Brett Zimmerman plays the role of Julie's abusive stalker boyfriend and a cop named David. Brett has appeared in TV shows like Hawaii Five-O, Grey's Anatomy, How To Get Away with Murder, etc. Chris Browning, Walter Fauntleroy, Claudie Ferri feature in the supporting roles in the film. The movie is directed by Michael Civille who has directed films like After June, No One Sings Forever. The writer for Only Mine movie is Matt Young, who in the past has written for shows like Blindspot.

