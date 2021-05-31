Is Regina King Directing The New Black Superman Movie? Here's What She Has To Say

American actor and director Regina King is popularly known for her films like One Night in Miami... and Miss Congeniality 2: Armed & Fabulous. Recently, there was a rumour floating around about the filmmaker helming the new Superman movie. Responding to the same, she quashed the rumour and also said that it was the first time she ever heard of the news.

Regina King exclaimed she hasn't heard about her directing the Superman movie

Regina King recently appeared on the show The Cross Connection with Tiffany Cross. During the conversation, Tiffany questioned her about the rumours regarding the Black Superman film. She said that there was a little gossip about Regina directing the upcoming film. She added that Regina is rumoured to be a part of the shortlist for directing it. However, Regina seemed like she was in a shock. She said this was news to her and also sarcastically called it breaking news. She had not heard about the same until now.

According to Hollywood Reporter, Regina is one of the popular directors who have been shortlisted to direct the film written by Ta-Nehisi along with J.J. Abrams and Hannah Minghella serving as producers. Other directors who are rumoured to direct the film are Wonder Woman helmer Patty Jenkins, Creed II director Steven Caple Jr., Black Panther fame Ryan Coogler, Sleight director J.D. Dillard and Shaka King of Judas and the Black Messiah fame. No details about the Superman movie cast have been revealed yet. The makers are yet to choose the lead actor for the film.

Regina King on the work front

Regina played some notable roles in films like Friday and Jerry Maguire during the 90s. She was a part of the crime television series Southland from 2009 to 2013. She also played the role of Terri LaCroix in American Crime. The actor was also seen in The Big Bang Theory playing the role of the HR in the university Janine Davis. She made her directorial debut with Southland's episode and finally directed the film One Night in Miami... in 2020. She was also the executive producer for the film.

Image: Regina King's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.