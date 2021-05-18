Is 'The Blind Side' Starring Sandra Bullock And Quinton Aron Based On A True Story?

The Blind Side is a 2009 American sports biographical drama film directed by John Lee Hancock, who also wrote the screenplay for the film. The movie tells the story of Michael Oher, who went on to play in the National Football League after overcoming an impoverished upbringing. He was helped by his adoptive parents Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy. He played the position of an offensive lineman in the team. The movie stars Sandra Bullock as Leigh Anne Tuohy, Quinton Aron as Michael Oher and Tim McGraw as Sean Tuohy.

Is The Blind Side based on a true story?

The Blind Side movie is the official adaptation of the novel The Blind Side: Evolution of a Game. The novel is written by Michael Lewis and was published in 2006. The novel follows two main storylines, one is focused on the evolution of offensive strategy in football and the other is focused on offensive lineman Michael Oher and his life. The movie is indeed based on a true story as Michael Oher is an actual player in the Baltimore Ravens team and the book also chronicles his life from an impoverished life to that of a star player.

A look at the critical reception and controversies regarding The Blind Side

The movie received mixed reviews from the critics, but Sandra Bullock's portrayal of Leigh Anne Touhy was praised universally. It led her to win the Academy Award for Best Actress, a Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in Motion Picture - Drama, and also a Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role. The movie was a commercial success, earning over $300 Million. It also won the Best Sports Movie award at the ESPY Awards.

The Blind Side was also involved in some controversies over the portrayal of the "White Saviour Narrative". There was criticism that the movie leads to the stereotype of an African-American bowing to white authority. Michael himself voiced his displeasure at his onscreen portrayal. Despite his initial displeasure, Michael appreciated the movie's message of perseverance. He also extended his gratitude towards his adoptive family saying that they taught and showed him a lot of things. He set forth the example of what happens when someone is not judged and is given a fair chance.

(Image: A still from 'The Blind Side' trailer)

