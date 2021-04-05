Is 'The Girl Who Believes In Miracles' Based On A True Story Or Entirely Fictional?

Director Richard Correll's The Girl Who Believes in Miracles hit the theatres on April 2, 2021, in the US. The film revolves around a little girl called Sara Hopkins played by Austyn Johnson. The story of the film has moved many viewers to tears, as they find themselves asking the question - Is The Girl Who Believes In Miracles based on a true story?

The Girl Who Believes In Miracles plot and cast

The Girl Who Believes In Miracles plot revolves around a little girl called Sara Hopkins who has unfaltering faith in God and the 'miracles' performed by him. When a preacher explains to her how her belief can accomplish anything, she begins to pray for the alleviation of other people's pain. Eventually, God answers her appeals and the residents of her town begin to be cured one by one. However, Sara herself needs help, as she suffers from an incurable disease. The Girl Who Believes In Miracles cast includes Mira Sorvino, Austyn Johnson, Kevin Sorbo, Peter Coyote, Burgess Jenkins, Tommi Rose, Luke Harmon and others.

Is The Girl Who Believes In Miracles a true story?

The Girl Who Believes In Miracles is not based on a true story. The official website of the film has an FAQ section that has answered many questions asked by fans. Incidentally, the section has also answered that the story is not based on true events. In an interview with The Christian Post, producer Laurence Jaffe talked about his outlook of the film and explained how he's never been one to "look back, only forward" which he described as the "secret to a full life". He also explained how there is a certain innocence which children and old people possess and how the world needs an uplifting film like this in times like these.

Does this mean that The Girl Who Believes In Miracles is completely fictional? The film takes its story from the original by G.M Mercier. The story also served as the basis for the novel The Mustard Seed by Peter Szondy. The preface of the novel talks about how even though the novel is fictional, it does in fact take inspiration from real-life experiences. So even though Sara Hopkins might not be real and curing people miraculously, some events of the story are taken from real events and real lives.

