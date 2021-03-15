Is The Movie Cherry Based On A True Story? Find Out The Inspiration Behind This Film

Cherry is the newly released crime thriller film featuring Tom Holland in the lead role. Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame directors Anthony and Joe Russo return for their directorial duties to helm this film and give it direction. The show has been getting a lot of attention ever since it's release and the Cherry movie review has been overwhelmingly positive. Tom Holland does an incredible job as the lead actor in the film and supporting actress Ciara Bravo compliments him very well. Many fans of the film are asking, is the movie Cherry based on a true story? Read on to find out.

Is the Movie Cherry Based on a True Story?

The film Cherry has been adapted from the novel Cherry by author Nico Walker. Nico Walker used his own life's experiences to write the story of the novel Cherry, while he was in prison. While the book is a novel and not an autobiography, the book contains elements of Walker's real-life mixed in fictional events that happen in the book. The protagonist of Cherry is a young war hero who returns from Iraq and has developed severe PTSD. He slowly gets into drug addiction and starts to rob banks to fund his increasing drug addiction. The author Nico Walker had a similar story, just not so glamorised. So, yes, the movie Cherry is based on the real story of Nico Walker's life.

About Cherry

Cherry is based on Nico Walker’s novel of the same name which was released back in 2018. The movie showcases the journey of Walker in different stages of his life. The film stars Tom Holland in the lead role as an army medic with Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). His character becomes addicted to opioids and starts robbing banks to pay for the addiction. The cast includes Ciara Bravo, Jack Reynor, Forrest Goodluck, Michael Gandolfini, Kyle Harvey, among others. The screenplay of the movie is written by Jessica Goldberg and Angela Russ-Otstot.

The film was produced by the Russo brothers' AGBO and Hideaway Entertainment production company. The score for Cherry has been composed by the talented music producer Henry Jackman. Additionally, the movie also features Jeff Wahlberg, Pooch Hall, Thomas Lennon, Kelli Berglund, Jose Pablo Cantillo, and Nicole Forester. Cherry has been released in theatres worldwide and is also available for streaming on Apple TV+. Stay tuned for more news on Cherry and upcoming Hollywood films.