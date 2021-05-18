Is The Movie Searching Based On A True Story? Know If This Film Is Based On True Events

The mystery thriller movie Searching released in 2018 and was loved by the audience for its unique plot. The movie is based entirely on a computer screen and all the interactions between the characters take place through the screen only. The movie is helmed by the Indian American filmmaker Aneesh Chaganty in his feature directorial debut. Searching's cast includes John Cho and Debra Messing as the main characters. The movie intrigued the fans so much that they wanted to know 'is the movie Searching based on a true story'. Here are all the details about the same.

Is the movie Searching based on a true story?

According to a report by Bustle.com, Searching's plot is not based on a true story. There was no real-life person with the name David Kim who went out in search of his missing 15-year-old daughter. The movie did shed light on cybercrime and how people go missing because of the misuse of social media. The film keeps the viewers on the edge of their seats as David sets out to find his daughter, he comes across several unknown things about her, so much so that he starts to feel that he barely knows her.

Searching's plot

The plot of the movie revolves around David Kim who is the father of a 15-year-old daughter Margot. In the trailer, it is seen how David video calls Margot only to find her at her friend's place and she also looks flustered. She even abruptly ends the call saying she has to study. But the next day, Margot does not return home from her supposed friend's place. David tries reaching her friends but to no avail. He, then, finally calls 911 to report a missing person's case. Detective Rosemary Vick, the best of them, is assigned to solve the case. David and Rosemary use Margot's laptop to trace her. Her social media account, her bank account transactions, etc are looked into as well. David also sees that Margot has been transferring money to an unknown account. All of Margot's friends are also brought in for questioning. How David plays the key role in solving the case and who is the criminal makes the movie worthwhile to watch. The end definitely stunned the audience.

Image- Still from Searching's trailer

