Is The Revenant Based On True Story? Find Out The Roots Of The Gripping Survival Movie

Leonardo DiCaprio's The Revenant had become a phenomenon when it came out in 2015. After being nominated for Oscars 5 times, this was the first time DiCaprio was bestowed with the Best Actor award. Many are aware that the epic movie is partly based on Michael Punke's novel of the same name. But was the movie or even its original a work of fiction or based on true story? Read to find out.

Is The Revenant based on true story?

Though it may seem unlikely, this gripping thriller is indeed based on a true story. Having said that, the creators have also taken some creative liberties to appeal to a larger audience. The Revenant is based on the highly recognised figure in American history, Hugh Glass. Hugh Glass was an American frontiersman and fur trapper working as a guide for General William Henry Ashley in 1823, which is when his encounter with the bears took place.

According to Encyclopaedia Britannica, the fur trapping parties were constantly in crosses with the Arikara warriors, which had even cost the lives of 15 people from Ashley's party. During an expedition, Glass was scouting around the jungle ahead of the other members of the party. This is when he accidentally stumbled upon a grizzly bear and her two cubs. Even though he shot the bear directly into the chest, the bear was able to grab hold of Glass and attack him ferociously. Glass had still managed to give the animal a tough fight until his members eventually came and killed the bear together.

Glass laid semi-unconscious and suffered from serious wounds on the lower portion of his body making him physically incapable to walk. Two of the fur party members decided to stay back with him in case he regained consciousness. Though Glass appeared to have shown no improvement, his will to live was much more stubborn. A few days went by and the two men assigned to him, John Fitzgerald and Jim Bridger decided to leave him to die as they were scared that the same might happen to them if they continue to wander around that area.

While abandoning, the men even took all the tools and supplies from him as they were confident he wouldn't make it. Conspicuously, Glass was able to recover on his own a few days later and managed to survive in the woods for a few more days eating roots and berries before making a move to Fort Kiowa. He was determined to take revenge on the two men who abandoned him. Almost like quoting the popular phrase, "there's no better motivation than revenge", Glass was more ready than ever to survive and accomplish his vengeance ploy.