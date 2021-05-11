Is 'Venom 2' R Rated? Here's All You Need To Know About The Film's Rating

Sony recently dropped the trailer of Venom 2 called Venom: Let there be Carnage. Tom Hardy reprises his popular antagonist role in the movie and Woody Harrelson will play the role of a villain called Carnage. The first part of Venom got an amazing response from the audience and since the release of the trailer of Venom 2, people are wondering about the age rating of the movie. Read on to know if Venom 2 is R Rated.

Is Venom 2 R Rated?

The official site of Venom movie hasn’t revealed the age rating of Venom 2. However, the first Venom movie was rated PG-13 in the US and 15 in the UK and according to the We Got Covered site, Sony is hesitant to carry on with the gruesome imagery because of the mixed reviews of Birds of Prey. But, earlier, producer of Venom Matt Tolmach in an interview with CinemaBlend highlighted the fact that the movies like Joker, Deadpool, and Logan worked while being R-rated so it is one of the greatest things that the world is embracing R-rated movies and it opens more opportunities for new kind of storytelling. Despite the trailer of the film being released, Sony is yet to confirm the age rating of the movie.

About Venom 2

Venom 2 is directed by Andy Serkis and written by Kelly Marcel. Actors like Tom Hardy, Michelle Williams, Naomie Harris, Reid Scott, Stephen Graham, and Woody Harrelson will play crucial roles in the movie. The film will revolve around Eddie Brock, played by Tom Hardy, bonding with symbiote Venom and fighting with a symbiote villain named Carnage who has been released from prison. The film is based on the comic book called Venom by David Michelinie and Todd McFarlane. Marco Beltrami helmed the music department of the film whereas Robert Richardson helmed the cinematography department of the film. Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal, Kelly Marcel, Hutch Parker, and Tom Hardy are the executive producers of the film. The film was initially set to release in October 2020 but it got delayed because of the pandemic and is now scheduled to release on September 24, 2021.

Promo Image: Venom Movie's Instagram

