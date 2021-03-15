Is 'Wrinkles The Clown' A True Story? Details About The Scary Clown Listed Here

In several movies and TV shows, it is portrayed that clowns are terrifying. Wrinkles the Clown is one such tale where the clown is terrifying to the core. The documentary titled Wrinkles the Clown released in 2019 and became a topic of discussion all over the world. Several grainy videos of a clown with a scary mask had surfaced on the internet which created a sense of terror among the people.

The documentary Wrinkles the Clown review had been mostly positive as it followed the story of these clown sightings around Naples. However, a lot of people are still wondering about is Wrinkles the Clown a true story? For all the people who are curious to know about Wrinkles the Clown real story, here is everything you need to know.

Is Wrinkles the Clown a true story?

For the people who are curious to know about Wrinkles the Clown true story, the answer is yes. The documentary is based on a true story. The tale of Wrinkles the Clown is also true. According to a report by refinery29.com, the documentary released in 2019 captured the story of a man from Naples whose side business was to professionally scare kids. There had been several grainy CCTV footages that surfaced online on youtube before the documentary about Wrinkles the Clown.

Wrinkles the Clown trailer

The terrifying video looked like some sort of horror movie at first and many people thought of it as a joke. Initially, a video went viral on the internet in which a girl is sleeping on her bed and a drawer opens below her. Out of the drawer, a clown steps out dressed in a polka-dotted suit and looms over the sleeping child. However, it was later found out that the clown was not an intruder but he was brought to the house by the parents of that girl who were looking to mess with their daughter.

Wrinkles the Clown true story

The report also mentioned that parents pay $150 for Wrinkles the Clown to scare their misbehaving kids. Earlier around 2016, there were posters put up in the Naples area which featured a picture of Wrinkles the Clown and a telephone number below it for the services of Wrinkles the Clown. There had been several sightings of Wrinkles the Clown around that time.

A report by insideedition.com mentions that the real man behind Wrinkles the Clown hired an actor to portray Wrinkles. In the documentary, the real man appears on the screen but in silhouette and his voice altered to hide his true identity. But he had revealed that he is a retired veteran who moved to Florida from Rhode Island.

