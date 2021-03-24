Is Zack Snyder Going To Direct A Marvel Studios Movie In The Future?

Zack Snyder’s Justice League was made available to stream on March 18, 2021. In a recent interview, Zack Snyder talked about the extended universe of DC. However, a few things were also discussed about the universe of Marvel and Zack revealed some of his intentions about working with MCU.

Zack Snyder talks about Marvel’s approach to filmmaking

In an interview with MTV News, Zack Snyder talked about the approach taken by MCU to create its universe. He said that he has never met Marvel’s Chief Creative Officer Kevin Feige. Furthermore, he added that Marvel has taken comparatively bigger risks to develop their characters and has also tried to make movies in a variety of genres. When being asked if he would ever direct a solo Marvel movie such as Wolverine, he laughed and said that it would be interesting to direct such a project.

Zack Snyder further revealed that he is currently working on his next project called Army of the Dead which is a zombie heist movie and as of now he is not interested to make another comic book movie, be it for DC or Marvel. Army of the Dead is slated to release on May 21, 2021, on Netflix. The film will star actors like Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Ana De La Reguera and Samantha Win in pivotal roles.

Zack Snyder on the work front

Zack Snyder made his debut by directing the popular movie 300. He then also made a comic book movie called Watchmen. Zack then collaborated with DC to make more brilliant comic book movies like Wonder Woman, Man Of Steel and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. He also made a popular short film called Snow Steam Iron which released in 2017. His recent Justice League cut got released on HBO Max starring Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot, Henry Cavil, Jason Momoa, Ray Fisher, Ezra Miller, Amy Adams and several others. He is currently working on Netflix’s project Army of the Dead. He will also start working on his future projects like The Fountainhead and The Last Photograph.

Image Source: Zack Snyder's Twitter