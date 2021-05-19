Issa Rae Reveals Nipsey Hussle Helped Her Patch Up With Lauren London After Their Row

Recently, Issa Rae talked about how rapper, Nipsey Hussle helped her patch up with his fiancee, Lauren London after she had offended her, reported Vanity Fair. The Insecure actor told the outlet that one of her 'biggest regrets' was that she had upset Lauren by complaining in interviews and her memoir that the television executives had suggested that Lauren could play a role that Issa had written for herself. The 36-year-old star was irked because the part in Awkward Black Girl was a 'gawky character' in the vein of Tina Fey's 30 Rock character named, Liz Lemon or Curb Your Enthusiasm's, Larry David. She said that the "dynamic Lauren was wrong for the role".

How Nipsey Hussle helped Issa Rae and Lauren London make up?

Issa said that Lauren was hurt by her remarks and naming the actor in her rants was one of her "biggest regrets". She added, Nipsey, who was shot to death in the year 2019, had helped her mend their relationship. She continued that he was like, "You should just talk to her. Let me set it up". Issa said it sparked "an amazing two-hour conversation".

The outlet reported that Nipsey Hussle and Issa Rae had so much in common. Issa added that "she was like, people don't understand, that she is an awkward black girl" and in the same way that she was "upset about the limited portrayal of black women" in general. With Insecure, Issa has expanded the scope of characters that Black women can easily relate to.

Issa Rae and Lauren London came together at Diddy's 50th birthday party in 2019. Discussing the fifth and the final season of Insecure, the show creator also revealed that she will never write or feature in her own projects again. Referring to her experience on the sets of 2016's HBO sitcom, Insecure, she said that she is never doing this again and added that it "takes a lot of your life and she likes to do a lot of things".

Issa Rae is producing a number of shows and docuseries. She has Sweet Life, a docuseries, Nice White Parents, Perfect Strangers among others. She will also be executively producing the second season of A Black Lady Sketch Show.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.