Hugh Jackman Comments On Whether Allegations On Bryan Singer Tarnish 'X-Men' Legacy

Following the success of the previous three 'X-Men' movies, Hugh Jackman will soon be back to play his iconic role as Wolverine in Marvel Cinematic Universe.

However, controversy erupted after Director Bryan Singer was accused of sexual assault by several men, including minors. The actor opened up about his time working with Singer and his behaviour on the set.

In a recent interview with The Guardian, when asked if the legacy of the film felt tainted in some ways, Jackman said, "You know, that's a really, really complicated question. There are a lot of things at stake there. 'X-Men' was the turning point, I believe, in terms of comic-book movies and I think there's a lot to be proud of. And there are certainly questions to be asked and I think they should be asked but I guess I don’t know how to elegantly answer that.”

Hugh Jackman also explained that as this was his first major motion picture, he still had a lot to learn about what should and shouldn't take place in Hollywood.

Jackman added that things have changed for the better now, "There's way less tolerance for disrespectful, marginalizing, bullying, any oppressive behavior. There's zero tolerance for it now and people will speak out, and I think that's great."

More on Bryan Singer's sexual misconduct history

While Singer hasn't participated in any TV or film productions since 2019, Singer was accused of sexual misconduct during the 1997 production of The Apt Pupil. A 14-year-old said that the director had asked him and other minor extras to appear nude for a shower scene.

Singer was charged in 2014 of drugging and raping actor and model Michael Egan in the late 1990s. Cesar Sanchez-Guzman, who claimed that Singer had sexually assaulted him when he was 17 years old, brought another case against Singer in 2017.