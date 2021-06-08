Jack Black Poses With A Group Of High School Graduates In Los Angeles, Pic Goes Viral

Hollywood actor Jack Black, who is known for excelling at comic roles, recently went viral on social media, after he was spotted at a high school graduation shoot in Los Angeles. A photographer, who goes by the name of ‘Visionary Daniel’ on Instagram, spotted him at the location of the shoot and asked if he could click his picture with the fellow students, to which the actor agreed. Read on to know more about it.

Jack Black spotted at a high school graduation shoot

Recently, some high school graduates were getting their photoshoot done with their graduation suit and cap, at the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles. Just then, the photographer, Daniel, spotted Jack Black at the same location. Daniel posted a video on his TikTok and Instagram, which says how the King King actor not only agreed to get a photoshoot with them but also advised on how to take the picture so he would look good in it. Daniel posted this video on Instagram with the caption, “we found jack black at our graduation shoot and asked if we could shoot a pic with him!”

This video quickly went viral on social media, and Daniel also gained some new followers. He posted a series of pictures next on his Instagram, where the first picture was the one he clicked of Jack Black with the group of graduates. He also posted a screenshot in the same series that shows that his video has crossed 2.7 million views on TikTok. With this post, he wrote a caption where he referenced one of the most popular movies of Jack Black, School Of Rock, in which he plays the role of a school’s music teacher. Daniel’s caption reads: “graduated from the school of rock 🤘🏻 - crazy how small the world is to see jack black at one of my photoshoots. Jack helped me reach millions of people with my work and I just wanna say hello to all my new followers! Glad you followed and stay tuned for more.”

Jack Black's movies in recent times

Jack Black was last seen in the adventure film, Jumanji: The Next Level, where he played the role of Professor Sheldon "Shelly" Oberon. The film was released in 2019. He will next be seen in the film Apollo 10½, alongside Zachary Levi and Glenn Powell, and also in Borderlands, alongside Cate Blanchett and Kevin Hart. The release date of either of these films has not yet been announced.

Image: Shutterstock

